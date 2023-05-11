Better control of hypertension could save 420,000 lives each year in the Americas, PAHO chief says – PAHO/WHO





Strengthening primary health care services, reducing salt intake, and promoting healthy diet and physical activity policies are key to addressing the region’s top killer risk factors. WASHINGTON, DC, May 11, 2023 – To mark World Hypertension Day (May 17), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Gervus Barbosa urges nations to step up efforts to better manage hypertension requested to do so. This could save about 420,000 lives each year in the Americas. Dr. Barbosa said hypertension affects 180 million people (18% of adults) in the region, but “it often has no symptoms or signs and is therefore often undiagnosed and untreated.” said in today’s media briefing. “This is serious because undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension can lead to heart attack, heart failure and stroke,” he added. Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and the leading cause of premature death in the region, killing approximately 2 million people each year. However, in the Americas, more than a third of men with hypertension and more than a quarter of women (ages 30-79) are unaware that they have hypertension. And only one-third (36%) of those who know they have high blood pressure and are treated for it have their blood pressure under control. PAHO Director urged countries to “strengthen scale-up and ensure equitable access to hypertension care” and train to ensure that modern diagnostic and treatment approaches are implemented in primary clinics across the Americas. emphasized the need to provide These include the PAHO HEARTS initiative, a model of care for cardiovascular risk management, currently implemented in approximately 3,000 clinics in the region. He also urged countries to implement interventions to promote healthy eating, such as putting warning labels on the front of packages of processed and ultra-processed foods and reducing salt intake. Dr. Barbosa added that ensuring primary health care clinics have clinically validated blood pressure devices is also key to accurately diagnosing and managing hypertension. However, many lack this vital piece of equipment. In addition to these devices, countries have access to quality-assured antihypertensive drugs at competitive prices through the PAHO Strategic Fund, a joint procurement mechanism for essential medicines and medical technology. Lifestyle changes and lifelong use of antihypertensive drugs are also key to reducing and controlling symptoms. World Hypertension Day is instituted annually on May 17 to raise awareness of the urgent need to advance the prevention, detection and management of hypertension. This year’s theme is “Accurate blood pressure measurement, management, and longevity.”

