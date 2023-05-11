‘Hispanic paradox’ may not apply to some cardiovascular diseases





A recent study found that the “Hispanic paradox” does not always apply to cardiovascular disease outcomes. American Heart Association Reported on May 10th. The “Hispanic Paradox” is a 1986 study by researchers at the University of Texas that found that Hispanics in the Southwest perform well on key health indicators despite their socioeconomic disadvantage. It has since become recognized. “The idea is that despite the fact that Hispanics are less educated, have lower incomes, and have less access to health care, their health outcomes are far superior to, or comparable to, the white population. The idea was that there was,” the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the School of Public Health and Health Policy at the City University of New York in New York City told the AHA. This discrepancy has not yet been fully explained. However, some researchers suggest that diet, reduced smoking rates, and strong family and social support may contribute. However, a 2022 study found that this paradox does not hold up to cardiovascular events. This research Journal of General Medicineused medical record data from more than 200,000 participants, approximately 40,000 of whom were Hispanic. In the study, 6.1% of Hispanic women and 9.2% of Hispanic men developed heart disease, compared with 7.7% of black women, 8.1% of black men, 3.9% of white women, and 7.6% of white men. was found to have heart disease. April 2022 study They also found that while Hispanic adults had lower overall mortality from cardiovascular disease than white adults, stroke-related mortality increased since 2011. The study also found increased mortality from heart failure among Hispanic adults under the age of 65.

