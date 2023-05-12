AI algorithms could be used to diagnose heart attacks more accurately and quickly





A new study from the University of Edinburgh, funded by the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Medical Research, suggests that algorithms developed using artificial intelligence will soon be used by doctors to deliver faster and more accurate readings than ever before. May be able to diagnose heart attacks, and published today natural medicine. Dubbed CoDE-ACS, the algorithm’s efficacy was tested on 10,286 patients in six countries around the world. The researchers found that CoDE-ACS was able to rule out heart attacks in more than twice as many patients as her with an accuracy of 99.6% compared to current testing methods. Being able to rule out heart attacks sooner than ever before could significantly reduce hospitalizations. A clinical trial is currently underway in Scotland, backed by Wellcome Leap, to evaluate whether the tool can reduce the pressure on doctors’ overcrowded emergency departments. Not only does CoDE-ACS quickly rule out heart attacks in patients, it also helps physicians identify patients whose troponin levels are due to a heart attack rather than another disease. This AI tool performed well regardless of age, gender, and pre-existing health conditions, demonstrating its potential to reduce misdiagnosis and inequality across populations. CoDE-ACS has the potential to make emergency care more efficient and effective by quickly identifying patients who can be safely discharged and notifying physicians of all patients who require admission for further testing. I have. The current gold standard for diagnosing heart attacks is measuring the level of the troponin protein in the blood. However, the same threshold is used for all patients. This means that factors such as age, gender, and other health issues that affect troponin levels are not taken into account, affecting the accuracy of heart attack diagnosis. This can lead to diagnostic inequality. For example, a previous BHF-funded study showed that women were 50 percent more likely to be initially misdiagnosed. A person who is initially misdiagnosed has a 70% higher risk of dying after 30 days. New algorithms offer an opportunity to prevent this. CoDE-ACS was developed using data from 10,038 Scottish patients who arrived at the hospital with suspected heart attacks. It uses regularly collected patient information such as age, gender, ECG findings, medical history, and troponin levels to predict the probability that an individual has a heart attack. The result will be her 0-100 probability score for each patient. Professor Nicholas Mills, BHF Cardiology Professor at the Center for Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Edinburgh, who led the study, said: “For patients with acute chest pain from a heart attack, early diagnosis and treatment are life-saving. Unfortunately, many conditions cause these common symptoms, and diagnosis is not always straightforward. There is tremendous potential in harnessing data and artificial intelligence to support decision-making in healthcare,” to improve patient care and efficiency in busy emergency departments. ” Chest pain is one of the most common reasons people visit the emergency department. Physicians around the world are faced with the daily challenge of differentiating patients with heart attack pain from those with less severe pain.

Developed using cutting-edge data science and AI, CoDE-ACS may be able to more accurately determine or rule out heart attacks than current approaches. This could be transformative for emergency departments, reducing the time required for diagnosis and doing much better for patients. ”

Professor Sir Naresh Samani, Medical Director, British Heart Foundation sauce: Reference magazines: Doudesis, D. other. (2023). Machine learning for myocardial infarction diagnosis using cardiac troponin concentration. natural medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-023-02325-4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230511/AI-algorithm-could-soon-be-used-to-rapidly-diagnose-heart-attacks-with-better-accuracy.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos