Glutamate imbalance impairs hippocampus and leads to psychosis
summary: A new study found that people with a genetic risk for psychosis have an imbalance in the neurotransmitters glutamate and GABA in the brain, especially in the hippocampus. This imbalance is associated with hippocampal atrophy and can lead to the development of psychotic symptoms.
This finding may lead to new treatments for psychosis by targeting the glutamate-GABA imbalance.
Important facts:
- People at genetic risk for psychosis have an imbalance of glutamate and GABA neurotransmitters in the brain.
- This imbalance is associated with hippocampal atrophy and can lead to the development of psychotic symptoms.
- This finding may lead to new treatments for psychosis by targeting the glutamate-GABA imbalance.
Dysregulation of the dopamine neurotransmitter system has long been associated with schizophrenia and other psychoses, but recently researchers have begun investigating the glutamate and GABA systems as well.
Studies have shown that the excitatory-inhibitory imbalance begins with improperly functioning NMDA-type glutamate receptors (NMDARs) in the temporal regions of the brain, but much of the evidence is in psychotic brains. and it remains questionable whether the disequilibrium is caused by or precedes psychotic symptoms.
A new study in people with copy variant number 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q11DS) now explores the excitatory inhibitory neurotransmitter system prior to the onset of psychosis.
Deletion carriers are more prone to psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and mood disorders, and have a 30% lifetime risk of developing a psychiatric disorder, such as schizophrenia, by adulthood.
These carriers provide a unique opportunity for longitudinal studies on neuropsychiatric disorders, as they can be studied and followed up before and after neuropsychiatric disorders.
This research biological psychiatrypublished by Elsevier.
Researchers led by Dr. Valentina Mancini of the University of Geneva School of Medicine used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to detect the excitatory neurotransmitters glutamate and glutamine (Glx), and Inhibitory neurotransmitter levels were estimated. The neurotransmitter GABA in the brains of her 60 individuals with 22q11DS and 45 healthy controls.
They focused on three brain regions implicated in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia: the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), superior cortex (STC), and hippocampus.
Deletion carriers had higher levels of Glx in hippocampus and STC, but not in ACC, compared to controls. Carriers also had significantly lower hippocampal GABA levels, but lower levels of ACC and STC.
Importantly, those with psychosis among 22q11DS carriers also had higher hippocampal Glx levels, suggesting that hippocampal alterations may drive downstream pathology.
Hippocampal atrophy has also been observed in the brains of people with schizophrenia. In the current study, Glx concentrations were associated with greater atrophy, possibly indicating increased hippocampal vulnerability.
“Our results highlight a gradual change in the ratio of excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitter concentrations in the temporal limbic region, particularly in the hippocampus,” said Dr. Mancini. .
“We also found that people with higher levels of excitatory neurotransmitters had a greater decrease in hippocampal volume over time. These people also began to experience psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions.” I was.
“Our study provides new insights into the potential mechanisms underlying hippocampal atrophy in individuals at risk for psychosis and links these neurological abnormalities with the emergence of psychotic symptoms.”
John Crystal, MD, Editor biological psychiatry, “This study of 22q.11 deletion syndrome, a syndrome with increased risk of schizophrenia, builds on previous findings that link excessive glutamate release with decreased cortical volume, suggesting atrophy,” the researchers said. Elegantly constructed. This form of atrophy may contribute to cognitive and functional impairment.”
Dr. Mancini added that the study could have clinical implications. “The current findings may inform new therapeutic strategies targeting early glutamatergic dysfunction in individuals at risk for psychosis.
Given the critical role of the hippocampus in memory processes, preventing excitatory-inhibitory imbalances and volume reductions may mitigate the cognitive decline typically seen in psychotic patients. ”
About this psychosis research news
author: Eileen Leahy
contact: Eileen Leahy – Elsevier
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“An excitatory-inhibitory imbalance underlies hippocampal atrophy in patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with psychotic symptoms.” by Valentina Mancini et al. biological psychiatry
overview
An excitatory-inhibitory imbalance underlies hippocampal atrophy in patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with psychotic symptoms.
Background
Abnormal neurotransmitter levels have been reported in subjects at high risk for schizophrenia, leading to altered excitatory/inhibitory balance. However, it is unclear whether these changes precede the onset of clinically relevant symptoms.our aim was to explore live Measuring excitatory/inhibitory balance in 22q11.2 deletion carriers, a population at genetic risk for psychosis.
method
Glx (glutamate + glutamine) and GABA in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), superior scalp cortex (STC), and hippocampus in 52 deletion carriers and 42 controls using MEGAPRESS sequencing and the Gannet toolbox + Estimated concentrations. T1-weighted images were acquired longitudinally and processed with Freesurfer v.6 to extract the hippocampal volume. A subgroup analysis was performed on deletion carriers with psychotic symptoms.
result
Although there was no difference in ACC, deletion carriers had higher hippocampal and STC Glx levels and lower hippocampal GABA+ levels compared to controls. In addition, he found elevated levels of Glx in the hippocampus of psychopathic deletion carriers. Finally, more pronounced hippocampal atrophy was significantly associated with increased her Glx levels in deletion carriers.
Conclusion
We provide evidence for an excitatory/inhibitory imbalance in temporal brain structures in deletion carriers, with further increases in hippocampal Glx in individuals with psychotic symptoms associated with hippocampal atrophy. These results are consistent with a theory that proposes abnormally elevated glutamate levels as a mechanistic explanation for excitotoxicity-induced hippocampal atrophy. Our results highlight a central role for glutamate in the hippocampus of individuals at genetic risk for schizophrenia.
|
