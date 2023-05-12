Protein that promotes stroke recovery revealed





Ann ischemic stroke It occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Treatment is required to improve patient outcomes. Researchers from Osaka University have now identified two proteins that reduce inflammation, stimulate nerve growth, and improve sensory and motor function after ischemic stroke in mice. their discovery stroke In an article titled “”,The R-spondin 3/LGR4 (leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor 4) axis is a novel inflammatory and neurite outgrowth signaling system in the ischemic brain of mice” “Stimulation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling is an important strategy for treating ischemic stroke, but its signaling pathway remains to be fully elucidated,” the researchers wrote. Recently, RSPO3 (R-spondin 3)/LGR4 (leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor 4) signaling resolved TLR4 (toll-like receptor 4)-induced inflammation in lung injury. However, it remains unclear whether this signal is important in the ischemic brain. We therefore investigated the role of RSPO3/LGR4 signaling in the ischemic brain. ” “Previous studies have shown that RSPO3 is beneficial for inflammation-induced lung damage,” explained Munehisa Shimamura, M.D., Ph.D., the lead author of the study. “We also knew that RSPO3 stimulated a signaling pathway called the ‘canonical Wnt pathway’ that promotes neurite outgrowth. We wondered whether RSPO3 reduces inflammation and promotes neurite outgrowth after ischemic stroke. ” A team from Osaka University localized RSPO3 to endothelial cells and LGR4 to microglia/macrophage cells and neurons in ischemic brains. “With this close localization, RSPO3 may act on LGR4,” explained Dr Hironori Nakagami, lead author of the study. “To test this hypothesis, we injected RSPO3 into the brains of mice 24 and 48 hours after ischemic stroke.” Nine days after stroke, the researchers observed that mice injected with RSPO3 had less sensory and motor deficits than mice injected with control protein. Expression of pro-inflammatory factors was decreased, but signs of neurite outgrowth were increased. The researchers found that RSPO3/LGR4 decreased the expression of TLR4, one of the proteins essential for the induction of inflammation. Their findings indicate that targeting RSPO3/LGR4 signaling is a promising avenue for developing new therapies and improving patient outcomes for ischemic stroke.

