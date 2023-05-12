Cannabis may increase risk of schizophrenia: study





Heavy cannabis use appears to increase the risk of schizophrenia, especially among young men, warns a new epidemiological study from Denmark. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen examined the medical records of about 7 million people. They found that about 3,000 schizophrenia diagnoses, or about one-third of all diagnoses, could have been prevented if men aged 21 to 30 had not had problem cannabis use. concluded. The researchers also noted a simultaneous increase in the quality of marijuana available in Denmark and the number of schizophrenia diagnoses between 2006 and 2016. “The first studies to suggest a link between cannabis use, especially among adolescents, and the onset of psychosis in adulthood were nearly 20 years old, and the data to guide us in that direction are accumulating. “I keep going,” said Dr. Marc-André Roy is a full professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Laval University School of Medicine. The interactions between genes and environment can be complex, he said. But today, researchers are becoming convinced that excessive cannabis use increases the risk of schizophrenia, rather than people with a genetic predisposition to schizophrenia become heavy cannabis users. . Assuming causality, the researchers wrote, by 2021, 15% of schizophrenia cases in men who did not abuse cannabis and 4% in women could have been prevented. Among young men, the rate of preventing the development of schizophrenia associated with cannabis abuse could rise to 25% or even 30%, the researchers added. Men are known to be heavier users of cannabis than women, but that alone probably doesn’t explain the gender gap, Roy said. “There are many aspects of neurodevelopment that are affected by gender,” he says. “There are some phenomena that are strongly regulated by sex hormones, and that’s something we always think about. But in this study, it goes beyond the fact that boys use more than girls.” With use, cannabis has a greater impact.” Men. ” For example, we cannot rule out the possibility that female sex hormones protect women from the harmful effects of cannabis. They are less likely than men to experience psychosis, Roy said, and if they do, it usually develops later in life. Although the Danish researchers still postulate a causal relationship, the results “suggest that men may be more susceptible to the psychotomimetic effects of cannabis on schizophrenia than women of the same age.” I am doing,” he wrote. However, they say more research is needed to better understand the mechanisms responsible for this great vulnerability in young people. At the population level, problematic cannabis use appears to be a significant modifiable risk factor for schizophrenia, especially in men, the study authors say. “We know that there appears to be more cases of cannabis-related psychosis in populations where high levels of cannabis are used,” Roy said. “Looking back, it’s starting to hit all the criteria pretty well. It’s starting to get hard to say it’s totally irrelevant.” The study results were published in a medical journal psychiatry.

The report was first published in French by the Canadian Agency on May 11, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/cannabis-may-increase-schizophrenia-risk-especially-among-young-men-study-1.6394340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos