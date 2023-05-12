How eating watermelon improves heart health

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that watermelon is even more nutritious than previously thought and may help reduce the risk of heart disease.Getty Images New research suggests that eating watermelon may be healthier than previously believed.

Researchers found that study participants who ate more watermelon received more essential nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.

Watermelon can also help improve hydration and lower the risk of heart disease. Watermelon may be even more nutritious than previous research suggests. According to the new study According to a paper published in Nutrients, eating watermelon may actually improve your total nutrient intake and diet quality. The study authors analyzed data from the 2003-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cycle. They found that those who ate watermelon received more essential nutrients such as fiber, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as lycopene and other carotenoids. This suggests that watermelon can enhance nutrient intake and dietary quality in both American children and adults, the study authors say. These findings are similar to previous studies showing that eating fruit in general contributes to nutritional intake, but other studies lacked watermelon-specific considerations. People who consumed watermelon in the data analysis also had lower intakes of added sugars and total saturated fat. Research analyst and study author Kristen Fulgoni will present the findings at the American Academy of Nutrition Annual Meeting, Nutrition 2023, July 22-25 in Boston.

Watermelon is rich in water, has little fat, and is a source of essential vitamins and minerals. eating watermelon The following health benefits: lower blood pressure

Decreased insulin resistance

Less muscle soreness (faster rebound) watermelon Benefits are also associated It improves digestion, improves skin health and reduces inflammation levels. Nutrients in 2/3 cup (100 grams) of raw watermelon According to the USDA that is: Calories: 30

Water: 91%

Protein: 0.6 grams

Carbs: 7.6 grams

Sugar: 6.2 grams

Dietary fiber: 0.4 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

“Watermelon is a great hydrating fruit (because of its high water content) and is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, calcium and potassium,” he says. Christine KirkpatrickMS, RDN, Nutritionist, Author of “Skinny Liver.” “It also has a low glycemic load, which counteracts the notion that eating watermelon will cause your blood sugar and insulin to spike,” Kirkpatrick explains. But specifically, she has to do with heart health Benefits of watermelon over lycopenea plant-based antioxidant. Lycopene is the nutrient that gives certain fruits their pink or red pigment. research suggest Lycopene has been associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease and premature death from heart disease. USDA To tell Studies show that a cup and a half of watermelon contains about 9-13 milligrams of lycopene. So, on average, watermelons contain about 40% more lycopene than tomatoes, Kirkpatrick said after citing the report. “It’s also rich in an amino acid known as citrulline,” adds Kirkpatrick. Citrulline has become popular As an exercise supplement as it may dilate blood vessels and promote muscle growth. Julie CunninghamA registered dietitian and diabetes educator, he also covers the naturally occurring forms of citrulline or L-citrulline. “Watermelon is a particularly good source of a substance called L-citrulline. researchers found It lowers blood pressure and prevents clogged arteries,” she says.

Kirkpatrick shares these tips for getting more watermelon into your diet. Try replacing sugary desserts with watermelon. “For example, eating a glass of watermelon instead of ice cream will give you more nutrient concentration,” says Kirkpatrick.

Bring a watermelon as a snack during the activity. “Eating watermelon while hiking helps keep you hydrated,” she says.

Freeze watermelon to make slush.

Add watermelon to the salad. ‘Grilled watermelon slices go great with arugula salad,’ says Kirkpatrick. Cunningham also likes adding watermelon to salads. “A cold watermelon salad makes a great summer side dish,” she says. “Just mix diced watermelon, chopped cucumber, crushed feta cheese, fresh basil and mint leaves,” she says. It’s not required, but it’s a good idea to refrigerate it for a few hours beforehand. вЂњIf you want to be a little more flashy, wear an outfit with honey and lime juice,вЂќ says Cunningham. “Watermelon makes a great salsa when mixed with mango, red onion, jalapeño, lime and cilantro. Serve with crisps or over chicken or fish with meals,” suggests Cunningham.