Health
How eating watermelon improves heart health
- New research suggests that eating watermelon may be healthier than previously believed.
- Researchers found that study participants who ate more watermelon received more essential nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.
- Watermelon can also help improve hydration and lower the risk of heart disease.
Watermelon may be even more nutritious than previous research suggests.
According to the new study According to a paper published in Nutrients, eating watermelon may actually improve your total nutrient intake and diet quality.
The study authors analyzed data from the 2003-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cycle. They found that those who ate watermelon received more essential nutrients such as fiber, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as lycopene and other carotenoids.
This suggests that watermelon can enhance nutrient intake and dietary quality in both American children and adults, the study authors say.
These findings are similar to previous studies showing that eating fruit in general contributes to nutritional intake, but other studies lacked watermelon-specific considerations.
People who consumed watermelon in the data analysis also had lower intakes of added sugars and total saturated fat.
Research analyst and study author Kristen Fulgoni will present the findings at the American Academy of Nutrition Annual Meeting, Nutrition 2023, July 22-25 in Boston.
Watermelon is rich in water, has little fat, and is a source of essential vitamins and minerals. eating watermelon The following health benefits:
- lower blood pressure
- Decreased insulin resistance
- Less muscle soreness (faster rebound)
watermelon Benefits are also associated It improves digestion, improves skin health and reduces inflammation levels.
Nutrients in 2/3 cup (100 grams) of raw watermelon
- Calories: 30
- Water: 91%
- Protein: 0.6 grams
- Carbs: 7.6 grams
- Sugar: 6.2 grams
- Dietary fiber: 0.4 grams
- Fat: 0.2 grams
“Watermelon is a great hydrating fruit (because of its high water content) and is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, calcium and potassium,” he says. Christine KirkpatrickMS, RDN, Nutritionist, Author of “Skinny Liver.”
“It also has a low glycemic load, which counteracts the notion that eating watermelon will cause your blood sugar and insulin to spike,” Kirkpatrick explains.
But specifically, she has to do with heart health Benefits of watermelon over lycopenea plant-based antioxidant.
Lycopene is the nutrient that gives certain fruits their pink or red pigment.
research
USDA To tell Studies show that a cup and a half of watermelon contains about 9-13 milligrams of lycopene. So, on average, watermelons contain about 40% more lycopene than tomatoes, Kirkpatrick said after citing the report.
“It’s also rich in an amino acid known as citrulline,” adds Kirkpatrick. Citrulline has become popular As an exercise supplement as it may dilate blood vessels and promote muscle growth.
Julie CunninghamA registered dietitian and diabetes educator, he also covers the naturally occurring forms of citrulline or L-citrulline. “Watermelon is a particularly good source of a substance called L-citrulline.
Kirkpatrick shares these tips for getting more watermelon into your diet.
- Try replacing sugary desserts with watermelon. “For example, eating a glass of watermelon instead of ice cream will give you more nutrient concentration,” says Kirkpatrick.
- Bring a watermelon as a snack during the activity. “Eating watermelon while hiking helps keep you hydrated,” she says.
- Freeze watermelon to make slush.
- Add watermelon to the salad. ‘Grilled watermelon slices go great with arugula salad,’ says Kirkpatrick.
Cunningham also likes adding watermelon to salads.
“A cold watermelon salad makes a great summer side dish,” she says. “Just mix diced watermelon, chopped cucumber, crushed feta cheese, fresh basil and mint leaves,” she says.
It’s not required, but it’s a good idea to refrigerate it for a few hours beforehand.
вЂњIf you want to be a little more flashy, wear an outfit with honey and lime juice,вЂќ says Cunningham.
“Watermelon makes a great salsa when mixed with mango, red onion, jalapeño, lime and cilantro. Serve with crisps or over chicken or fish with meals,” suggests Cunningham.
A healthy diet doesn’t start and end with watermelon. There are many other fresh foods that contain similar nutrients and can be easily added to your diet.
For example, Cunningham says that while watermelon is a good source of lycopene, so are:
- tomato
- papaya
- guava
- Pink grapefruit
- sweet red pepper
When shopping, if you’re not sure which foods contain heart-healthy lycopene, look for colors.
“Red-colored foods tend to be high in lycopene,” Cunningham told Healthline.
Kirkpatrick agrees that while watermelon is just one plant, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables can also help your heart health.
So in addition to eating watermelon, Kirkpatrick considers consuming healthier fats (such as nuts, seeds, and extra virgin olive oil) and fiber-rich foods such as beans and legumes. We recommend that you do your best to maintain or achieve the minimum intake. Consuming added sugars, refined grains, and fried foods.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/want-to-lower-your-risk-of-heart-disease-try-eating-watermelon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Get hands-on with Google’s AI-powered music generator
- The Albanian government approves the first new coal mine since taking power charcoal
- How eating watermelon improves heart health
- Donald Trump repeats 2020 election lies
- Gossip trending in Bollywood today May 11, 2023
- US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world’s largest cricket franchises | Cricket
- Google Efforts to End Criticized Calendar Spam The Register
- Expanded drug coverage will help thousands of people in BC and save money
- Is the AI boom driving a global ‘killer robot’ arms race?
- Local doctors respond to new RSV vaccine
- Cracks emerge in one of Erdoans’ election strongholds – POLITICO
- US inflation is once again about used car prices