Washington state flu death toll hits highest in five years, DOH announces





According to the DOH, the increase in deaths in the most recent flu season follows two seasons of unusually low flu activity.

SEATTLE — The 2022-2023 flu season saw a 10-fold increase in deaths from the previous year, making it the deadliest flu season in five years. Washington State Department of Health (DOH). A total of 262 Washington residents were reported to have died from the flu between October 1, 2022 and April 29, 2023, the DOH said Thursday. This total includes 257 adults and 5 children. During the 2021-2022 flu season, 26 people reportedly died from the flu in Washington State, including 25 adults and one child. Nationwide, 57,000 people were reported to have died from the flu during the most recent season, 5,000 last yearAs many as 640,000 people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the DOH, the increase in deaths in the most recent flu season follows two seasons of unusually low flu activity. “Respiratory disease precautions such as masks and social distancing have helped keep flu cases low during the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of us are in close proximity to others again. Nowadays, it is especially important to get the flu vaccine every year,” said Oumeir. A. Shah, Secretary of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s flu vaccine has reduced the risk of hospitalization in children by almost three-quarters and in adults by almost half. “The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent this serious disease. Even if you do get the flu, getting the vaccine will usually make your symptoms milder and reduce the need to go to the hospital,” Shah said. said. As of the DOH’s latest flu report on April 29, flu activity in the state is believed to be “minimal.” The DOH announced that influenza activity will peak by the end of November 2022. The DOH recommends the following precautions to protect those most likely to be affected by severe flu: People aged 65 and over.

people with weakened immune systems.

Children under the age of 5.

pregnant person.

People with chronic health conditions.

