



Stay dry…then the mosquitoes won’t fly

Albuquerque, New Mexico (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again. With the weather getting warmer, it’s also time to start thinking about mosquitoes. So what can you do to keep your porches, gardens and patios from becoming hot spots? KRQE News 13 spoke with Nicholas Pederson, manager of Albuquerque’s Department of Urban Biology. His team has been keeping an eye on mosquitoes for many years, and gets advice on how to protect themselves from the seasonal waves of Skeeter that flood the city. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in New Mexico

“They are absolutely annoying,” Pederson points out, adding that the bug isn’t exclusive to Bossk. Pederson says mosquito numbers are increasing in various parts of the city each year. “More and more established [of mosquitoes] in a new neighborhood. And it’s affecting people in ways they’ve never seen mosquitoes in their gardens before,” Pederson said. So what can you do? The first thing is to remove the accumulated water. “We see water in all sorts of things, and it’s not always what you’d expect,” says Pederson. “The water doesn’t evaporate as quickly in the shade, and it’s a great breeding ground for Aedes aegypti.” It’s the technical name for the tiny black and white mosquitoes found all over Albuquerque. It can also spread dengue, Zika, and other diseases.The good news is, so far, cities are I don’t see the spread of disease Around Albuquerque. Pederson recommends throwing out the water that collects around your home. A bottle capful of water is enough for mosquitoes to thrive, he said. And water is present almost everywhere. A discarded tire, a clogged drain, or even the rim of an upside-down bucket can provide plenty of water for Aedes aegypti. Does that mean there is no birdbath? necessarily. It just needs regular cleaning. “It takes about 10 days for these mosquitoes to complete their activity. [life] It’s a cycle,” says Pederson. “So we encourage everyone to pour that water out. That’s the first step that’s important. The second step is actually scrubbing the surface.” “When mosquitoes lay eggs, they lay their eggs on the edge of the water, right above the surface. These eggs can dry out and stay alive,” says Pederson. His recommendation is to scrub the bird bath with his 10% bleach solution. What books do Albuquerque influencers recommend?

Getting rid of mosquitoes is everyone’s job Of course mosquitoes can fly too. Aedes aegypti can fly hundreds of meters. That means mosquitoes that bite you in your backyard may actually be coming from your neighbor’s garden. In other words, everyone has a role to play. “Even if mosquitoes aren’t harming you, and you don’t spend a lot of time in your backyard, they can breed on your property and harm your neighbors. There could be,” says Pederson. Say. The City of Albuquerque has a mosquito treatment program. But Pederson says the city can only do so much to manage the bug. “We can’t always implement treatments that have any effect on these mosquitoes. They’re on private property, they’re often in backyards, and they’re often protected by plants.” explains Pederson. “We encourage the public to check their gardens.” “Check your yard every few days, or every week,” says Pederson. “Make sure there is no water in it.”

