Promotes brain health

Despite being such a small organ, the brain is enormous in its capacity, the source of intelligence and bodily functions, interpretation and perception, and the controller of behavior, language, emotions, and more. After all, it is the brain that makes up the human being.

How can we keep this vital organ thriving for as long as possible?

“Brain health encompasses a lot of things, but the simplest summary is this: If what you’re doing is good for your heart, you’re probably good for your heart.” It should be aimed at.”Brain” said Robert Fallows, PhD in Psychologyof Samaritan Neuropsychology – Albany.

heart and brain connection

The brain is powered by nutrients carried by the blood.

“The brain is a very small percentage of your body weight, weighing only two to three pounds, but it uses about 20% of your blood,” Dr. Fallows said.

“Thus, more traditional risk factors, such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, atrial fibrillation (afib) and other conditions that we think occur outside the brain, may accelerate the aging process and impair cognitive function. “It has a huge impact on improvement,” Dr. Fallows explained. “People have problems as they get older.”

brain booster

Follow these tips to keep your brain in top shape. This can also reduce your risk of diabetes, heart disease, kidney and liver problems.

1. Get some exercise

“Studies show that exercise is effective in delaying the onset of dementia in people with mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to dementia,” Dr. Fallows said.

But you don’t have to be a marathoner to train your brain. Moderate exercise is enough.

“People who raise their heart rate slightly by safe means, such as joint-friendly swimming, two to three times a week tend to have a lower risk of dementia,” he explained. fallow land.

2. Eat smart

“You don’t have to make any complicated adjustments to your diet. Just move away from the typical American diet of red meat, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, fried foods, and high sugar,” Dr. Fallows points out.

“A growing body of research shows that what’s going on in the digestive system (gut microbiome, gut, liver) can influence what’s going on in the brain,” he said. . “A healthy diet is very important for the brain.”

Evidence suggests that: mediterranean diet, dash dietor the MIND Diet, a combination of the two offers the best approach to feeding your brain.

“The basic principles of these diets are to limit red meat, eat more fish and poultry and green leafy vegetables, reduce fatty oils and fried foods, and use olive oil when oil must be used. said Dr. fallow land.

3. Learn new things

Learning something new causes two positive changes in the brain: neuroplasticity and cognitive reserve. Both can help prevent dementia.

neuroplasticity: “It used to be thought that if you damage the brain, the damaged neurons never regenerate, but that theory has been proven false. After all, the brain is constantly changing, rewiring itself. You’re rewiring, and we call this neuroplasticity: if you keep challenging yourself and thinking in new ways, your brain stays active,” Dr. Fallows explained.

cognitive reserve: “When people learn new things and have new life experiences, we keep our brains agile, we call this our cognitive reserve. People with more resilient brains tend to be more resistant to neurodegenerative and dementia processes,” Dr. Fallows said.

Our brains seem to thrive on tasks that are challenging but less frustrating for us. Choose tasks that enhance your abilities, replacing unconscious or automatic tasks.

You don’t have to spend the luxury of learning new things, but you might consider attending adult education classes on topics that interest you. take up artpainting and woodworking, learning how to cook, and basic car repairs.

“Remember to balance your expectations with what you are learning. Don’t expect to learn to play a new instrument as easily as you did when you were a teenager. So think rationally about what you want to achieve,” added Dr. Fallows.

4. Socialize more

Spending time with others is important for brain health, even if you’re an introvert.

“You don’t have to be the head of the party. Just having a good relationship or two can benefit your brain,” says Dr. Fallows. “When you’re with people who are really fun, you’re engrossed, which activates your brain.”

On the other hand, toxic or stressful relationships can backfire and increase brain drain.

5. Choose brain games over TV

The jury is still out on how beneficial “thinking games” such as Sudoku, Wardles, and online memory games are for the brain.

“Does playing games regularly on the iPad or doing crosswords every day improve your game or your ability to recall things in your everyday life? The research is less clear,” says Dr. Fallows. said.

“I want to tell people that playing online games and doing puzzles is better for your brain than passive things like watching TV or movies. Keep it more active and there’s potential value there,” he said.

Health prevention is key

Ultimately, developing good overall health habits is key to keeping your brain in top shape.

“I think people sometimes forget that our bodies are whole interdependent systems. Talking about brain health without talking about how the rest of the body works. is not possible,” Dr. Fallows said.

There are factors in brain health that are beyond our control, but aging naturally leads to some degree of cognitive decline, Genetics may also play a role — The factor we have the most control over is our lifestyle.

“Changes in lifestyle are not always easy. Ask for a referral to a health professional,” Dr. Fallows said.

“Keep in mind that it’s never too late to start making changes to improve your health.”

Robert Fallows, M.D., is Senior Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Samaritan Medical Group and practices at Samaritan Neuropsychology in Albany. read more From Dr. Fallows or cplease contact him 541-812-5760.