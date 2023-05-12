What causes so much pink eye?

A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has received international attention not only for its rapid spread but also for its propensity to cause an unpredictable condition called conjunctivitis, or “pink eye.” .

Officially known as XBB.1.16 and colloquially known as Arcturus, this strain is a subvariant of Omicron. The infection was first detected in India and is spreading rapidly, but has been confirmed in dozens of countries and now accounts for more than 12.5% ​​of US cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization has classified Arcturus as a “mutant of interest”. This means it has genetic alterations that may have an advantage over other circulating variants and affect behavior.

Arcturus is generating reports like this everywhere it goes. red, inflamed eyes, especially to children. Red eyes may seem alarming, but viral pink-eye is usually nothing to worry about per se, and Arcturus shows no signs of being any more dangerous than previous variants. says the expert. Still, knowing that pinkeye can be caused by COVID-19 can help you catch it early and prevent further infections.

Scientific American We asked experts why Arcturus seems to be eye-catching and when to consult a healthcare provider.

What is pink eye and what causes it?

Pink eye, known to doctors as conjunctivitis, refers to inflammation of the conjunctiva (the thin, clear mucous membrane that lines the white part of the eyeball). This inflammation causes blood vessels to become congested, which makes the eyes red or pink, said Thomas Steinman, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Other symptoms of conjunctivitis include watery eyes and sensitivity to light due to inflammation of the cornea, said Bupendra Patel, a plastic surgeon and eye disease expert at the University of Utah’s John A. Moran Department of Eye Medicine. It is said that the light is split like frosted glass. center.

An estimated 6 million people in the United States seek medical attention each year with conjunctivitis, often due to viral infections, Patel and colleagues said in a review paper. Adenoviruses are the most common cause of viral conjunctivitis, and he is responsible for 90% of such infections. Flu, herpes viruses, and other viruses can also cause pink eye. In addition to viruses, bacterial infections, chemical exposures, allergies, broken contact lenses, and physical trauma can cause this condition.

Why does the new coronavirus sometimes cause pink eyes?

Experts have known since the beginning of the pandemic that the new coronavirus can cause eye symptoms such as pain, itching, burning and the distinct pink color of conjunctivitis. Like other coronaviruses, including the SARS virus that caused the 2002-2003 pandemic, the virus that causes the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was isolated tearfully. And higher concentrations of the virus in tears are associated with more severe eye symptoms, said Rohan Singh, an ocular immunology researcher at Massachusetts Eye and Year at Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital. To tell.

In fact, Chinese ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was one of the first to point out the existence of SARS-CoV-2, and experts suspect the virus may have been contracted by an asymptomatic glaucoma patient. . In the end he died of illness.

It’s not yet clear exactly how often the new coronavirus causes conjunctivitis, but it appears to be more common among young people.An early study from Wuhan Children’s Hospital in China reported that 22% of children hospitalized with the new coronavirus were in the city of Wuhan. had eye symptoms. 55% of them had eye discharge. Since then, estimates of eye symptoms in children have varied from less than 1 percent of him to more than 30 percent of him, Singh et al. report in a recent review study that incorporates data from around the world. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the estimated prevalence in adults is 1-3%, and this figure is based on studies in China.

Why is Arcturus causing so many red eyes?

Although there is not yet a formal analysis to quantify the incidence of conjunctivitis caused by the latest variants, interprofessional chatter and early evidence from India suggest that conjunctivitis is fairly common, especially in children under the age of 12. It suggests that it is a target, said Shazad Mian, an ophthalmologist at the university. University of Michigan. Pink eye does not usually occur in isolation. Children also often complain of fever, sore throat, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19.

Experts say the reason some variants cause more eye problems than others is likely due to mutations in the virus’s spike protein that allow it to bind more tightly to cells in the eye. said. Cells in the conjunctiva and other parts of the eye, as well as in the nose, lungs and upper respiratory tract, express ACE2 receptors, the binding site for SARS-CoV-2.

Arcturus is not the first subspecies to show affinity for eye receptors. Studies have shown that in the early stages of the pandemic, the beta mutant was more able to infect conjunctival cells than the previous alpha strain, resulting in higher viral concentrations in infected individuals and increased eye inflammation. increase.

If the mutant can bind to the receptor more easily, more virus particles will infect cells, triggering a greater immune response, Singh said. “Covid-19 virus spike protein emerges [and] Binding to this receptor triggers a chain of events that lead to inflammation,” he says.

Covid-19 can start in the eyes and spread throughout the body, or it can start elsewhere and affect the eyes with changes throughout the body, he added. “It can happen either way,” Singh says.

What should I do if I become trendy?

Do not panic. Arcturus doesn’t appear to be much more likely to cause hospitalizations, serious complications, or death than other variants, Patel said. Viral conjunctivitis usually lasts up to about a week and usually resolves on its own without intervention.

At home, you can look for clues to help deduce whether a virus is involved. Viral pink eye often comes on suddenly, making the eyes red, watery and “tearing all over,” Steinman said. With bacterial infections, the discharge tends to be sticky and slimy, while with allergies it causes extreme itching of the eyes and eyelids. Some symptoms may overlap, regardless of the cause.

If you notice red eyes along with fever (another common symptom of Arcturus) and other COVID-19-like symptoms, it’s safe to get tested for COVID-19. “In this era of COVID-19, it is not unreasonable to recommend that anyone with a conjunctival viral infection be tested for COVID-19,” Patel said.

More serious red flags include pain and severe photosensitivity. These could indicate eye damage and should be examined by a doctor to assess possible impact on vision, Singh said. A thick yellow discharge indicates a bacterial infection and may require antibiotics. Blurred vision is also a warning sign of corneal inflammation, and steroid drip can be expected to be effective.

If symptoms don’t improve or get worse after a few days, it’s time to see a doctor, adds Steinemann. Using a magnifying glass, an ophthalmologist can see enlarged glands called hair follicles that are characteristic of viral infections, as well as signs of other causes of pink eye.

If you have popped eyes due to COVID-19, is there anything you can do to make yourself feel better?

Experts say artificial tears, which can be purchased at drugstores, may ease the discomfort. A cold compress can also help. Avoid rubbing your eyes to avoid injury or cross-infection and to avoid infecting others.

If your eyes are red from COVID-19, your tears definitely contain the virus, Patel said. So be sure to wash your hands, use a separate towel from others, and avoid physical contact until the infection is gone.