Large-scale study finds that new coronavirus vaccination does not cause increased risk of menstrual fluctuations





A study of nearly 3 million women found no evidence of an increased risk of menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination. The researchers suggested a weak link between the vaccine and menstrual irregularities or premenstrual bleeding. In a paper published in BMJ. The authors said the findings do not provide “substantial support” for a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and health care workers associated with menstrual and bleeding disorders. Many women self-report menstrual changes such as heavy, frequent, absent, and irregular menstrual periods after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. raising concerns. Swedish researchers used high-quality health registry data to study 2,946,448 women aged 12-74 between December 2020 and February 2022 to determine menstrual disturbances after vaccination with COVID-19. and bleeding risk. The authors, led by Professor Rickard Ljung from the Swedish Medical Products Agency, concluded that “For postmenopausal bleeding, weak and inconsistent associations were observed between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and health care workers, and menstrual disorders. We observed even less consistency for premenstrual bleeding and premenstrual bleeding.” ‘ Medical personnel in this study included primary care visits, specialist outpatient visits, and hospitalizations related to perimenopausal menstrual irregularities and bleeding. Pfizer Biotech, Moderna, and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines were all evaluated along with the number of doses (naïve, first, second, and third). This was measured over a control period of 1–7 days, followed by a second time frame of 8–90 days. More than 88% of women received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the study period, and more than 64% of vaccinated women received three doses of the vaccine. The highest risk of bleeding in postmenopausal women was after the third dose (approximately 28%) in the 1-day risk window of 1-7 days and 25% in the 8-90 day risk window. The analysis also suggested a 23% to 33% increased risk of postmenopausal bleeding after 8 to 90 days for Pfizer Biontech and after the third dose for Moderna, compared with a 23% to 33% increased risk of postmenopausal bleeding with Oxford AstraZeneca. The connection was less clear. However, the study, after adjusting for socioeconomic factors, past medical use and specific medical conditions, almost completely eliminated weak associations, suggesting that an accidental effect is unlikely. I am concluding. in the meantime, A large study concluded that up to 1 in 20 new cases of diabetes may be linked to COVID-19. An analysis of the records of about 630,000 people from the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2021 found that diabetes was significantly higher in those who were confirmed to have COVID-19 by PCR testing.

