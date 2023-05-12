Understanding the Link Between Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder





Every year on May 12th, the World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day is held in memory of Florence Nightingale (to coincide with her birthday). From her 1857 until her death in 1910, she suffered from fatigue-related ailments such as: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) Or fibromyalgia. Therefore, this day is commemorated to raise public awareness of the causes, symptoms and preventative measures associated with this medical condition. It aims to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from CFS and ensure facilities to treat this chronic disease.

“Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a complex and debilitating medical condition characterized by persistent symptoms. Malaise This symptom is not relieved by rest and is often accompanied by other symptoms such as cognitive impairment, sleep disturbance, and muscle pain. The cause of CFS is not fully understood and diagnosis requires ruling out other potential medical explanations for the symptoms,” said Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Deputy Director of Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, Faridabad. Stated. She added that the exact cause of CFS is unknown, but psychological stress, immune system dysfunction and viral infections are among potential risk factors. Signs and symptoms that indicate you are suffering from CFS include joint pain, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, headaches and irritability, exhaustion and dizziness. sleep problemsdepression, stress and anxiety, nausea, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain. There is currently no cure for chronic fatigue syndrome, and treatment is focused on relieving symptoms. “Treatment options for CFS range from medications and other treatments to dietary adjustments, activity management, and a combination of rest,” Dr. Manchanda said. Because the cause of CFS is not fully understood, diagnosis must rule out other potential medical explanations for symptoms. (Source: Freepik) What is the relationship between chronic fatigue syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? what to explain PTSD It is a mental health condition that develops in some people after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event and is characterized by symptoms such as intrusive thoughts, avoidant behavior, negative changes in mood and cognition, and hyperarousal. is characterized by As far as the link between the two disorders is concerned, experts said some people with PTSD may also suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome. “Furthermore, there are some similarities in the symptoms of the two conditions. However, both are distinct from each other and may occur separately.” In addition to this, Counseling Psychologist Vishnu Priya Bhagirath notes that “Patients suffering from CFS have significantly higher levels of PTSD symptoms, lower psychological well-being, and a better quality of life than non-fatigued patients. More Traumatic Events People with CFS are more likely to have experienced traumatic events in their lives, which leads to this diagnosis. And with both diseases there is a release of cortisol (the stress hormone), which can spike at any time and can cause sleep disturbances and fatigue.” Finally, Dr. Manchanda said, “It’s important to seek professional help from a qualified health care provider to alleviate the symptoms associated with PTSD and chronic fatigue syndrome.” Treatment includes treatment, medication, stress reduction techniques, lifestyle changes, and support from family and friends. ” 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

