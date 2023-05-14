Your Cancer Answers: How a Cancer Diagnosis Causes Emotional Harm | Health & Fitness

A cancer diagnosis often causes a person to experience deep fear and anxiety. After all, it is a threat to a person’s very existence. Additionally, the diagnosis often impacts family relationships, future plans, job security concerns, and financial needs.
My patients often have difficulty functioning or thinking of anything else. A cancer diagnosis fills a person’s entire “mental horizon” (so to speak), leaving little emotional room to deal with other things.
If you go to sleep thinking about it, it will be your first thought when you wake up.
Fortunately, the brain, like the body, is designed with miraculous healing properties. I find that my patients usually start to focus on practical things after the initial shock.
The question is not “What will happen when I die?” but “How will I live now?” They focus on getting scans and treatments, dealing with treatment side effects, eating well, exercising, getting enough rest, loving family and relying on friends.
Their mind’s horizons are now filled with promises and positive encounters aimed at fighting cancer.
After treatment is completed, many patients experience temporary anxiety. They know their cancer will be cured. Many times they have been told they don’t have cancer.
However, they may be plagued with the question, “Did I treat enough?” And “is it gone forever?” But gradually, the healing properties of the mind continue to work. At best, managing cancer risk, whether monitoring for recurrence or continuing treatment to prevent recurrence whenever possible, is only a routine part of a patient’s life, not for the rest of their life.
The question is no longer “What if it happens again?” But Lord, I’m not going to die today! So what shall we do today? ’ And isn’t that all that any of us really have?
But just as our bodies can get sick in spite of their healing powers, so can our minds, hearts, and relationships. And just as our bodies have doctors, nurses, and other healers, so do these other ailments.
For assistance, please contact Oncology Social Worker Katie Crafton, MSW, LCSW 805-474-5303 (Arroyo Grande) or Brianda Lemus, ASW 805-346-3402 (Santa Maria).
I have a question? For this weekly column produced by the Marian Regional Medical Center Cancer Program, submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address. [email protected]