Can a low-carbohydrate or low-fat diet help you live longer?

A new study finds out whether a low-carbohydrate diet or a low-fat diet is better for longevity.

The researchers found that participants who followed one diet had an 18% lower mortality rate than those who followed the other.

Experts interpret the findings.

When it comes to dieting, all kinds of meal plans have different benefits. weight loss , reduce inflammation again boost brain power . Now, new research has found out whether a low-carbohydrate or low-fat diet promotes longevity.

A study published in journal of internal medicine We investigated the effects of both low carb diet You might be surprised by the results when you find out which of the two or a low-fat diet helped you live longer.

The researchers analyzed data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which recruited AARP members aged 50 to 71 in 1995 and 1996. Study participants were asked to complete a food questionnaire. cancer, heart disease, stroke , Diabetes end-stage renal disease, or other health problems were excluded from the analysis, leaving a total of 371,159 participants.

Participants’ food choices were categorized based on how similar they were to a ‘healthy’ low-carbohydrate diet or a ‘healthy’ low-fat diet. A healthy low-carbohydrate diet is defined as limiting intake of low-quality carbohydrates such as refined grains, added sugars, fruit juices and starchy vegetables, and consuming large amounts of unsaturated fats.Contains a healthy low-fat diet of plant origin Protein, quality carbohydrates such as whole grains, whole fruits, legumes, non-starchy vegetables, and limited saturated fat.

Followed up approximately 23.5 years later, the researchers found that participants with eating patterns most similar to a healthy low-fat diet were less likely to have dietary patterns least similar to a healthy low-fat diet. found an 18% lower overall mortality rate than On the other hand, participants with eating patterns most similar to a healthy low-carbohydrate diet had only slightly lower mortality compared with those with eating patterns least similar to this diet.

What is a Low Carb Diet?

Low-carb diets typically limit the amount of carbohydrates you eat in a day and eat more foods high in protein and fat, he says. Melissa Presto, DCN, RDN national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, prevention medical review board . “A low-carbohydrate diet may be considered a diet in which total carbohydrate intake is less than 45% of total calories.” .

What is a low-fat diet?

A low-fat diet is considered one in which total fat intake is less than 30% of total calories, Gans says. However, she notes that these percentages can vary depending on the specific diet steps you’re taking. “A low-fat diet is high in carbohydrates and protein and limits how much you eat fatty foods,” Presto explains.

Why is a low-fat diet better for longevity than a low-carbohydrate diet?

In this study, researchers noted that people who ate a low-fat diet and cut out saturated fat lived longer than those who ate a low-carbohydrate diet. This may be because the plate is full of plant-based foods, which other studies have found to be important for prevention. Heart disease And so do certain types of cancer, says Presto.

Still, Gans points out that food choices in each meal and what foods you actually omit or include have a lot to do with it. “For example, high-fiber carbohydrates such as oats, beans, and 100% whole grains are associated with many health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, preventing the risk of heart disease, and being positively correlated with digestive health. If you reduce your intake of these types of foods, you’re missing out on the health benefits.” On the other hand, saturated fats have been linked to increased heart disease and increased red meat intake. Limiting foods such as meat, butter, heavy cream and fried foods may help, she added.

Conclusion

Although the study has limitations, such as measuring dietary intake only once, eating a more balanced diet, rather than drastically minimizing carbohydrates, may reduce the risk of heart disease and increase longevity. The emphasis is on contributing, Presto said. “Studies show that a dietary pattern high in plant foods, low in saturated fat, and containing whole grains is strongly associated with less chronicity. inflammation It reduces the incidence of heart disease and certain cancers, and is commonly consumed by those who live the longest. ”

Not all fats and carbs are created equal, so at the end of the day, it’s your food choices that matter, not what you display in your diet, says Gans. “Also, remember that diet is only part of living a healthy lifestyle. Getting enough sleep, moving your body and reducing stress are also very important.”

The most important conclusion, they say, is that a “healthy” diet (whether low-carb or low-fat) is associated with substantial health benefits and increased longevity. Dr. Brett Victor , a cardiologist at a cardiology consultant in Philadelphia. “The bottom line here is that if you want to make the best decision for your health and longevity, consult a medical professional or registered dietitian instead of following the latest diet fads on the internet. ”

Overall, choosing more complex carbs (whole grains, whole fruits, legumes, non-starchy veggies) over lower-quality carbs (refined grains, added sugars, fruit juices, starchy veggies) helps you stay fit longer. You will have a healthy life. adds Dr. Victor. The same is true if you increase plant protein over animal protein in your diet or decrease saturated fat.