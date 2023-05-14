Guyanese mother Omiana Hall shares her experience with postpartum depression





Immediately after giving birth, Omiana Hall found herself battling postpartum depression. It was an incredibly difficult time for her, but what kept her feeling uplifted at the time was experimenting with and creating her different makeup looks. “I’ve always been passionate about art. I loved seeing how makeup could tell a story. I think it was because I had so much fun creating looks that I never thought I could do, and when I was at rock bottom battling the baby blues, it was a refuge for me, a way to express myself and my emotions. It was a safe place for me to express myself.When I realized I had talent, I knew this was the way to do what I love and build a bright and solid future for myself and my son,” Omiana said. said. Hall owned Omiana advises mothers who may be experiencing postpartum depression not to give up. “Sometimes you feel like you’re failing for yourself or your child, but you’re not. You just gave birth to a human, and of course your body is flooded with hormones. You need a little love and support from the people around you, it’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to tell someone how you feel , it’s okay to rest just because you’re feeling overwhelmed and overstimulated. Seek professional help if you don’t want to talk to friends and family. Useful for learning more about triggers. Whether it’s the changes in your body, the immediate inability to communicate with your baby, or the fact that you’re terrified of what motherhood might bring, those Also how to get over them and get better. Also, find a hobby that you loved before you had kids and stick with it. For me it was makeup and reading. After creating a look or finishing a new book, I feel great and it makes me feel more and more like myself. ” About her make-up style, Omiana categorizes it as her own artistic and editorial make-up. “I always want to create styles that are hard to find locally. There’s still a lot I want to do when it comes to developing my style like a prosthetic leg, but first I have to learn myself, and share that part of my journey with my followers. But for my clients, I’m more of a makeup artist with a soft, natural glow, and I try to use less and give more. I use my products to enhance their natural beauty because I don’t want my clients to feel like they have a lot of stuff on their face. They will look for a simple, natural charm without being overwhelmed.” Despite initially struggling in the make-up industry due to lack of self-confidence, Omiana now runs her own make-up class, and her quirky designs quickly became the Black It has attracted the attention of international beauty brands such as Opal Beauty, LA Girls and NYX Cosmetics. As a beauty influencer in Guyana, Omiana hopes to regain the attention of beauty brands soon. “I want the girls in Guyanese to know that our face and our work have the potential to be recognized internationally. I hope that I will start spending a little more time developing my strength,” Omiana said.

