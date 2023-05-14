How A Good Night’s Sleep Can Earn You More Money

If I ask how many days you’ve been here, I’m sure lack of sleep To do the job, I’d probably say lost numbers.whether it’s because of anxiety, have trouble falling asleep or because you woke up in the middle of the night And I can’t sleep again, Lack of sleep It can negatively affect your mood and productivity at work.

a 2016 Rand Survey analyzed wage data and the economic impact of sleep deprivation on the workforce for five countries (US, Canada, UK, Japan, and Germany), and the results were surprising. It estimates that up to $411 billion and 1.2 million workdays are lost annually in the United States due to employee sleepiness.

Aside from the loss to the nation as a whole, your own salary can also be affected. Lack of sleep. Find out why, and how getting a good night’s rest can also be a financial bonus.

Restful sleep leads to higher productivity and higher pay

Research published in Journal of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Research According to (PDF), people who get less than 5 hours of sleep each night are 29% less productive, and those with insomnia are 58-107% less productive, depending on the severity. In other words, people who get less sleep are less productive at work, while those who get “normal” sleep (7-8 hours, according to studies) are more productive.

It’s also been proven that more sleep leads to higher salaries, perhaps because upper management has noticed the difference in performance.in their article Time Usage and Productivity: Wages Go Back to Sleep According to (PDF), two researchers from the University of California, San Diego found that “an additional hour of average weekly sleep increases wages by 1.5% in the short term and 4.9% in the long term.” is clarified.That’s true

Effects of sleep deprivation on performance

Jidpipat Tewiryakul/Getty Images

We all know that when you’re tired, you can’t get up as quickly as you normally would, but what’s really going on in your brain and body when you don’t get enough sleep?

reaction time

Lack of sleep Reflexes and reaction speed are slowed, which can have an even more significant effect than alcohol. Stanford researchers conduct tests We compared reaction times in patients with sleep apnea and in volunteers with blood alcohol concentrations of 0.057, 0.08, and 0.083. The sleep apnea patient performed worse than her patient with a BAC of 0.057 on all seven measures, of which he was as good or worse than the legally drinking volunteer on three measures.

retention of knowledge

Sleep restores the parts of the brain that retain knowledge, strengthens memory throughout the day, and prepares the brain to learn new information the next day. When sleep deprived impair learning ability Up to 40% more new information, according to the National Institutes of Health.

stress level

Levels of cortisol, the main hormone responsible for stress increase in blood When you can’t sleep enough at night.

concentration and thinking

Drowsiness can cause a “foggy” feeling and make it difficult to maintain attention and focus. This can make it difficult to resolve issues or make important decisions quickly.

5 simple tips for a better night’s sleep

What the Average Adult Needs 7-9 hours of sleep A night that gives your body a chance to fully energize and recover. If you have trouble falling asleep or wake up repeatedly during the night, it could be bad news for your health and your wallet. Here are some tips you can follow for a more restful night’s sleep.

1. Avoid electronic devices an hour before bed. Devices such as laptops and cell phones emit blue light, which can adversely affect the body’s production of melatonin, the hormone that determines the sleep-wake cycle.

2. Follow the 20 minute rule. If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes in bed, wake up and do something relaxing until you feel sleepy. That might be reading a book, sitting and listening to music, or drinking an herbal tea to help you sleep.

3. Create a bedtime routine and stick to it. Start getting ready and going to bed at about the same time each night to help regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Eventually, your body should automatically recognize when it’s time to start relaxing for bed and feeling tired.

4. Get physical activity during the day. Exercising relieves fatigue And make sure you’re sleepy as bedtime approaches. However, avoid exercising too close to bedtime as this will increase your heart rate. It’s a bit counterproductive if you’re trying to tire them out.

5. Make sure your bedroom is a good sleeping environment. The ideal sleeping temperature is about 65 degrees. I want my bedroom to be dark and I want a comfortable mattress.