High Blood Pressure Diet: Fruits That Help Lower Blood Pressure | Health





high blood pressure It can often quietly intrude into your life and begin to affect many aspects of your health. When the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels is always too high, it is called hypertension. Living an unhealthy lifestyle is a major cause of high blood pressure. Being overweight, eating too much salt, being stressed, or not exercising can increase your risk of high blood pressure. Aging and family history can also increase blood pressure. Headache, blurred vision, nausea, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain, seizures, and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of blood pressure. (Please also read: High Blood Pressure: 5 Types of High Blood Pressure, Expert Tips for Managing It) Being overweight, eating too much salt, being stressed, or not exercising can increase your risk of high blood pressure. (pixel) Lifestyle changes can help control blood pressure. Eating a balanced diet across all food groups and avoiding foods rich in sodium, saturated fat, and simple sugars may be beneficial for people with blood pressure. “Hypertension is a highly prevalent non-communicable disease, but it is usually not diagnosed. People who are obese or have type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop high blood pressure and are therefore more likely to have a stroke. Therefore, it is important to address the underlying cause to prevent future complications.The antihypertensive (DASH) diet is a healthy eating pattern designed specifically for people with high blood pressure that includes sodium, saturated fat, and sodium. , primarily restricting foods rich in simple sugars and including foods rich in nutrients such as potassium, calcium and magnesium,” said Dr. Eileen Candy, a nutritionist at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital say. what people with blood pressure should eat The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating less than 1 teaspoon of salt throughout the day. In addition to table salt, hidden sources of sodium include processed foods such as baked goods, processed cheese, canned and cured meats, ready-to-eat meals, packaged sauces, sodas, and breakfast cereals; contributing to the increase in volume. Sodium is so commonly used as a preservative in packaged foods that even if your food isn’t salty, it can still contain sodium. Dr. Eileen offers dietary tips for those with high blood pressure. – Electrolytes such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium help regulate blood pressure and should be included in your diet regularly. – Foods rich in these minerals include beans and lentils, milk, yogurt, dairy products such as cottage cheese, berries, citrus fruits, coconut water, green leafy vegetables, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and almonds. , including nuts and seeds such as walnuts. . – These foods are also rich in fiber, which reduces the risk of plaque formation in your arteries and helps prevent heart attacks and strokes. – It is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle consisting of a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular and healthy sleep patterns and exercise. Here are some fruits that can help manage blood pressure – Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which help lower blood pressure. – Strawberries contain anthocyanins (antioxidants), vitamin C, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce high blood pressure. – Watermelon is low in sodium and high in water. It also contains vitamin C, potassium, lycopene, antioxidants and all the other nutrients that help fight blood pressure. – Mangoes contain beta-carotene and potassium that help lower blood pressure. – Pomegranate helps reduce the enzyme ACE, which controls blood vessel size and lowers blood pressure.

