Bird flu threat persists, state veterinarian warns as migratory birds return to Alaska

A year after the highly contagious bird flu was first detected in Alaska, state veterinarians said the ongoing epidemic continues to pose a serious threat to wild and domestic birds.

Dr. Bob Garlac urges owners of backyard chickens, ducks and geese to continue to take precautions to protect against disease as migratory birds return to the state each year.

Thousands of wild birds have been seen in the past year 58 million Poultry are dying from the virus in the United States, already causing the largest bird flu outbreak in US history.outbreak I’ve been catching up Nationwide egg and chicken prices

But state bird conservation groups also said they weren’t letting their guard down, saying they were preparing for the possibility that deadly birds could become part of life in the near future.

“We are planning the same high-level biosecurity measures as last year,” said the Bird Treatment and Learning Center, an Anchorage rehabilitation facility that cares for hundreds of injured birds each year. veterinarian Dr. Karen Higgs said.

In Alaska, more than 1,200 chickens and ducks have died from the virus or required euthanasia due to possible infection. Since the first case was confirmed last springwith over 200 wild birds and several mammals, including two bears and a fox.

“I think this is the biggest bird disease I’ve witnessed in my career here in Alaska,” said a bird flu expert with the U.S. Geological Survey, who has worked in the state for more than 20 years. geneticist Andy Ramey said. .

Bird flu is spread by migratory geese and ducks leaving highly contagious faeces as they move over large areas. Symptoms in infected birds include neurological symptoms, fatigue, swollen combs or wattles, difficulty walking, nasal discharge, and reduced egg production.

There is no cure for infected birds, and mortality is high in poultry and birds of prey such as hawks, eagles and owls. especially expensive. Although human infections are rare and pose a low risk to human health, multiple outbreaks of the disease have been identified in marine mammals. In the world.

For backyard herd owners, precautions include keeping herd food protected. Limit roaming by keeping coops and ranches covered. They are also kept away from ponds and other bodies of water to avoid contact with wild birds that could carry the virus, Garlach said.

“The probability of infection risk for backyard flocks will be the same, if not greater, than last year,” Gerlach said. “I think people should be as vigilant, if not more, than they were last year.”

Testing protocol and precautions

On a recent afternoon at Bird TLC, a bald eagle Rehabilitation assistant Katie Soman at the center reluctantly opened her beak as she thrust a swab down her throat to test for bird flu.

Rehabilitation assistant Katie Soman collects a swab from an injured bald eagle so it can be tested for bird flu at Bard TLC in Anchorage, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The eagle arrived from Nikiski on Tuesday and was probably injured by a vehicle. Rehabilitation volunteer Katie Felvalense is holding an eagle. (Lauren Holmes/ADN)

Rehabilitation volunteer Katie Felvalense holds an injured bald eagle after being tested for bird flu at Bird TLC in Anchorage on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The eagle arrived from Nikiski on Tuesday and was probably injured by a vehicle. (Lauren Holmes/ADN)

Toman said the eagle was unlikely to have avian flu and had not shown any neurological symptoms, but their protocol tested each bird and tested other birds until a negative was obtained. He said it was to isolate and testing would take about a week.

In addition to regular testing, the center has other measures such as footbaths for staff, regular disinfectant installations, closing the center to visitors, and testing nearly all new birds for illness. use of quarantine areas for

“It’s depressing. But we’re still here, and we’re going to do our best for treatable birds,” Soman said.

To protect birds and animals from the virus, the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has screens that act as physical security and minimize risk, said Carrie Gertz, director of animal health at the center. It is said that a footbath and a questionnaire for guests are also installed to keep it to a minimum.

Dr. Andrew Ramey, Director of the USGS Alaska Science Center Molecular Ecology Laboratory, taken in Anchorage on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Lauren Holmes/ADN)

Ramey said it’s important for Alaskans to be aware of the signs and symptoms that can occur in wild birds while the virus is still present. This includes apparent lack of coordination, stumbling, twisting the neck, inability to stand upright or fly.

He is encouraged to report sightings of wild birds that appear sick or injured, or exhibit unusual behavior, or contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hotline at 1-866-527-3358. ) or encouraged people to contact them by email. [email protected].

uncertainty about the future

To the dismay of bird caretakers, the deadly strain appears to have lingered in the state all winter and shows no sign of going away anytime soon.

“Our initial hope for 2022 is that this lasts for one season and we won’t have to worry once fall migration is over. And that’s not what happened,” said Laura Atwood, executive director of Bird TLC. said.

Atwood and colleagues now contend with the terrifying possibility that highly pathogenic strains will persist. There is always the possibility that the virus will mutate and pose a greater risk to humans.

State veterinarian Garlach said Alaska will track the potential spread of the disease in mammals this spring after a large outbreak was recorded among seals and other marine mammals. in multiple locations, Includes Maine, Chile and Peru.

Mr. Gerlach’s office tracks the number of confirmed cases in Alaska. state websitesaid he suspected the real impact of the disease was much higher than the official figures.

“Alaska is a large state with a dispersed population, and it’s likely there were more deaths in unexplored areas that no one knew about,” he said.

Ramey said it’s too early to fully understand the impact the deadly virus strain has had or will have on the state’s wild bird populations.

“Alaska in general is lucky to have a large population of wild birds and lots of habitat in good condition,” he said, which acts as a useful buffer when it comes to disease risk.Condors are now listed as an endangered species in California. face further existential threat from bird flu.

“When you know you’re threatening an endangered species, it’s very worrying,” said Bird TLC veterinarian Higgs.

Notes to Backyard Herd Owners

• Keep chickens and ducks away from ponds that may have waterfowl.

• Protect feed from wild birds and other wildlife.

• Keep poultry under roofs or limit free range to prevent contact with wild birds.

• Change clothes and boots before going to another farm or bird area.

• Do not share equipment or supplies with other bird owners.

• Isolate new birds for 30 days before adding them to the flock.

• Wash your hands thoroughly after handling and handling birds. Wear clean clothing and disinfect cages and equipment that come in contact with birds and their droppings.

• When handling or cleaning game, hunters should wear gloves, wash their hands, and disinfect any knives or equipment used for cleaning. Be careful if you have domestic birds.

contact address

To report illness or death in your backyard herd, please contact your local veterinarian or state veterinary office at 907-375-8215.

Alaskans who notice unusual behavior or signs of death in migratory birds (such as disorientation, convulsions and tremors, and neck twisting backwards) can call the Bird Illness or Death Hotline. Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (1-866-527-3358, or email) [email protected].

Alaska veterinarian Dr. Bob Garlac will speak in Palmer on Monday, May 15, about the outlook for bird flu in Alaska and how poultry owners can protect their flocks. Hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Services, the talk will be held Monday at 6:00 pm at 1509 Georgeson Road, Room 208 Kertura Hall, or via Zoom.Registration is possible online.

