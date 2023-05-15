I’m 39 and my biological age is 23 – this is how I do it

He’s literally getting old.

Chris Miraville, founder and CEO of a consumer longevity biotech company called NOVOS, said he was 39 years old, biological age He’s about 23 years old and now shares his tips with the world.

Biological age testing may be controversial, but 1 expert They state that they are an accurate indication of the amount of “damage” that has taken place inside your body.

This test is intended to measure the rate of aging of the body.

Miraville, who survived a brain tumor at a young age, has some inexpensive and easy aging hacks to incorporate into her routine.

Starring as John Burroughs “make it happen” In her August 2022 podcast, Miraville gave her audience one of her most powerful tips. It’s easier than expected.

“150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week is enough to significantly extend health and longevity,” he claimed on the podcast.







Chris Mirabile is 39, but he says his biological age is about 23. slow my age

He explained that if you briskly walk for 20 minutes each day, you’ll almost hit the 150-minute mark. Miraville also recommended bodyweight training twice a week, focusing specifically on his legs.

Regular exercise can support brain health, strengthen muscles and bones, and even reduce the risk of disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Taking squats as a good example of bodyweight training, Miraville suggested starting with 20 reps to build endurance. You can do it while watching TV.

according to daily mailMiraville herself works out six times a week, divided into three cardio sessions and three weightlifting sessions.

“By intense, I don’t mean anything crazy,” he told the Daily Mail. “So basically anything you can fit into your schedule, like running six to eight miles, for 45 minutes to an hour, and you have to be careful not to push yourself too hard.”







He stressed the importance of intermittent fasting, healthy eating and exercise. slow my age

Another tip Miraville reveals is the importance of intermittent fasting, and limiting meal times for at least 12 hours.

“One of the most important things to consider is your meal window—the time you’re eating,” Miraville said on the podcast.

He referred to researchers at the Salk Institute in California. Doctor. Satchidananda Panda, It explains that it is better to eat within a short time.

“The less you eat, the better for your overall health,” Miraville argued in the podcast.

“Studies show that, for example, two people can eat exactly the same thing, but eating it in less time can significantly improve health, such as cardiovascular risk. ”

According to the Daily Mail, Miraville said she eats 90% of the time, especially at work.

Some of the staple foods in his diet include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and berries, but he doesn’t hesitate to indulge in the occasional treat, enjoying a “cheat meal” twice a week or so. the media reported.







He said it’s important to eat within 12 hours. Getty Images/iStockphoto







However, he admitted that he doesn’t hesitate to eat cheat meals here and there. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“So I might have pizza on Friday night and dessert on Saturday, but I try not to eat pizza and dessert at the same time because it’s a lot at once,” he says to DailyMail.com. told to .

Getting a good night’s sleep is also important, he clarified, recommending eight hours of rest each night. Daily Mail paper.

Getting a good night’s sleep is important and recommended for everyone’s physical and mental health. Cleveland Clinic For an adult, it takes 7-8 hours a night.







He is the founder and CEO of consumer longevity biotechnology NOVOS. slow my age







He also said that brisk walking for 20 minutes each day could help people reach their goal of 150 minutes of exercise per week. Getty Images/iStockphoto







Miraville survived a brain tumor at an early age. slow my age

According to The Clinic, sleep also helps your nervous system function.

The newspaper reached out to Miraville for comment.

But Miraville isn’t the only one claiming to be biologically young.

Dr. Mark Hyman is 63 years old, biological age of 43.

Among his list of tips, he recommended smoothies, meditation, and cold plunges.