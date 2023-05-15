6 tips to prevent high-risk pregnancies for moms planning a second baby | Health

Health
high risk pregnancy is a threat to health or the person’s life mother Reportedly, only 6-8% of all pregnancies are high risk. Most women have a normal pregnancy, but knowing more about common complications during pregnancy can help you make smart choices for your health and the health of your baby.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sujata Gandare Rajput, Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Senior Consultant at Cloud Nine Hospital Group, SB Road, Pune, said: Even before getting pregnant for various reasons. Early and regular prenatal care allows many women to have healthy pregnancies and deliveries without complications. Professional care by specially trained health care workers is often required. ”
According to her, risk factors for high-risk pregnancies may include:
- Pre-existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and HIV-positive.
- overweight and obesity.
- Obesity increases the risk of hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, stillbirth, neural tube defects, and caesarean section.
Tips to prevent high-risk pregnancies
Dr. Sujata Gandare Rajput suggested the following 6 tips to prevent high-risk pregnancies.
- Maintain or achieve a healthy weight before pregnancy – Being overweight or obese during pregnancy increases your risk of developing various complications such as high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and stillbirth. If you plan to become pregnant, reaching a healthy weight before conception reduces the risk of complications. Lose weight and maintain a healthy weight by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Follow your doctor’s weight gain guidelines during pregnancy to ensure a healthy birth and birth.
- Manage existing health conditions – Uncontrolled pre-existing health conditions may increase the risk of pregnancy. Common conditions that can affect pregnancy include high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and autoimmune diseases such as HIV, lupus and multiple sclerosis. Pregnancy takes a toll on your body. Managing your health with medications and lifestyle changes before pregnancy can help your body function optimally during pregnancy.
- Take Prenatal Supplements – During pregnancy, your body needs more of certain nutrients to support your baby’s growth. Prenatal vitamins and supplements provide folic acid, iron, protein, and calcium that are not available in the normal diet.
- Avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs – Drinking alcohol, smoking, using tobacco products, and taking drugs during pregnancy can have a significant impact on your baby’s health. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy increases the risk of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, which can cause serious birth defects. Cigarette smoking can reduce a baby’s birth weight and even cause intrauterine fetal death. Illicit drug use and misuse of prescription drugs can cause birth defects, and even babies can be born with drug addiction used during pregnancy. Only take medicines prescribed by your doctor during pregnancy.
- Knowing the Risks of Aging Mothers – The risk of pregnancy complications increases from age 35. These complications include difficult pregnancy, miscarriage, and genetic abnormalities in the baby. Fertility begins to decline slowly around the age of 30 and accelerates in women over the age of 35. Common complications that mothers over the age of 35 may face include:
- premature birth
- low birth weight baby
- gestational diabetes
- preeclampsia
- If you need a caesarean section (caesarean section) birth
- Women in their 20s have the lowest risk of complications during pregnancy.
6. See your doctor regularly during pregnancy – Regular prenatal check-ups are very important to monitor both the health of the mother and the health of the growing baby. At each visit, your doctor will check your vital signs and measure your baby’s growth. If potential problems such as gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia are identified, we will create a treatment plan to help you have the healthiest pregnancy and birth possible.
time difference between two pregnancies
Dr. Sujata Gandare-Rajput said, “Whether or not to have a second child is an individual choice, but it is believed that it is best to wait a while before becoming pregnant again. These days, most women are in their 30s and beyond. I’m starting my pregnancy late, but my fertility is declining, so I don’t have the option of having a big gap between my two pregnancies.”
She said, “It’s recommended that you fully recover from one pregnancy and birth before your next pregnancy. Research reviews show that premature and low birth weight babies are more likely to be born if they become pregnant within six months of giving birth. The 18-23 months interval between pregnancies is the most appropriate and ideal as it gives the body time to recover and replenish its resources. Taking steps to improve your health before and during pregnancy can make a big difference for you and your baby.”
6 tips to prevent high-risk pregnancies for moms planning a second baby | Health
