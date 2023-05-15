A third of Britons have waited ‘a month or more’ to discuss their dementia concerns.dementia

A third of Britons fear they or a loved one has dementia, despite the importance of early diagnosis for treatment, support and planning. A survey by a major charity found that people waited more than a month to ask someone else about their

According to the World Health Organization, More than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be the cause in 60-70% of cases.

In a nationally representative online survey of 1,137 adults in the UK conducted by the Alzheimer’s Association, 33% of respondents reported having spent more than a month discussing their symptoms or those of a loved one with another person. and only 15% mentioned straight. over there.

When asked if they were worried that they or loved ones would call them names or treat them like children after their diagnosis, 44% said they were worried.

Of those who were reluctant to talk to others about their symptoms, 64% said they attributed their experience to normal aging, and a third said they would talk about it in a way that would not worry others , and 16% said they were worried about how it would affect their bodies. relationship.

The survey, conducted from March 30 to April 4, was completed by people who had themselves or a loved one suspected or diagnosed with dementia, but nearly a quarter of the respondents were medical professionals. It was suggested that it took more than 6 months to consult with.

“According to our research, 1 in 3 people wait more than a month to develop dementia symptoms because of fear and confusion,” said Paul Reynolds of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“One person every three minutes develops dementia.” [in the UK]. That means nearly 1.6 million people will be living with the condition by 2040,” Reynolds added. “And our health and social security systems rely on early and accurate diagnosis so they can at least treat and support people in the best possible way.”

Reynolds also suggested that early diagnosis could help reveal the scale of dementia, thereby influencing both research funding and the development of future social care.

The charity’s campaign, “It’s not about getting old, it’s about getting sick,” encourages people to use the information to seek help in getting a diagnosis. Online “Symptom Checklist”.

The findings came recently following two drugs, both antibody therapies, that were found to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Lecanemab Donanemab was found to reduce such decline by 27% over 18 months in patients with early-stage disease, whereas it slowed symptom progression by 36% over 18 months.

Despite the excitement about the drug, which is expected to usher in a new era of Alzheimer’s control, experts say it’s not yet clear just how big a change the drug will make for patients, and its cost and He warns that side effects can also interfere with patient treatment. use.

Professor Tara Spiers-Jones, deputy director of the Center for Discovery and Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, group leader at the UK Dementia Research Institute and president of the British Neuroscience Society, says there is still no cure for the disease that causes it, but the next said. Dementia, lecanemab, aducanumab – A controversial new drug whose benefits are debated – Approved in the USA.

“These are not yet available in the UK, but there is ongoing scientific research aimed at better, safer treatments and ways to detect dementia in its early stages,” she said, adding that people could He added that he could cooperate with treatment. Work through initiatives such as participating in dementia research.

Spiers-Jones added that the Alzheimer’s Society’s results suggest that people still fear the stigma associated with dementia.

“But the science is clear: dementia is caused by diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, and the earlier the disease is caught, the more likely new treatments are likely to help,” she said.