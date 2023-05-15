How YouTube impacts loneliness and mental health





Researchers at the Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention (AISRAP) found that frequent YouTube users reported higher levels of loneliness, anxiety and depression. Dr. Luke Balcomb and Professor Emeritus Diego De Leo of the Griffith University School of Applied Psychology and AISRAP sought to understand both the positive and negative impact of the world’s most used streaming platform on mental health. . They found that those most adversely affected were those under the age of 29 or those who regularly watched content about other people’s lives. Lead author Luke Balcomb, Ph.D., argues that the development of parasocial relationships between content creators and followers can be cause for concern, but that neutral or affirmative relationships between creators and followers create closer relationships. He said there have been several instances. “These online ‘relationships’ can bridge the gap for people with social anxiety, for example, but the lack of face-to-face interaction can exacerbate the problem, which is a developmental problem. is particularly important,” he said. “We recommend limiting your time on YouTube and exploring other forms of social interaction to combat loneliness and promote positive mental health.” Dr Balcomb said the amount of time spent on YouTube is often a concern for parents who struggle to monitor their children’s use of the platform for educational and other purposes. For the purposes of the study, YouTube usage exceeding 2 hours per day was categorized as heavy usage, while usage exceeding 5 hours per day was categorized as saturated usage. The study also found that more steps are needed to prevent suicidal content from being recommended to users based on viewing recommendation algorithms. Ideally, users shouldn’t be exposed to methods by searching for these topics, but YouTube’s algorithms push recommendations and suggestions based on previous searches, making users uneasy. It could lead you further down a nasty “rabbit hole”. Users can report this kind of content, but it can go unreported, exist for days or weeks, and with the sheer volume of content going through, YouTube’s algorithms are unlikely to stop it all. Almost impossible. When content is flagged as potentially containing topics of suicide or self-harm, YouTube will display a warning and ask the user if they would like to play the video. “Artificial intelligence monitoring and intervention could be of value if used frequently by vulnerable children and adolescents,” said Dr Balcomb. “We investigated the problem of human-computer interaction and proposed the concept of a YouTube-independent algorithmic recommendation system that directs users to verified positive mental health content and promotions. “YouTube is increasingly being used for mental health purposes, primarily for finding and sharing information, and while many digital mental health approaches are being tried with varying degrees of merit, there are currently over 10,000 With over 1,000 mental health apps available, it can be very difficult to know which one to use, and we will also discuss which ones to use or recommend from a practitioner’s perspective. “While there are gaps in validated mental health or suicide tools that combine AI-based machine learning, risk modeling, and sound human judgment, we are bringing together mental health and suicide experts to validate information from AI. “This will enable digital mental health interventions.” This could be a very promising solution to support the growing unmet mental health needs. ” The full study, “The Impact of YouTube on Loneliness and Mental Health,” can be accessed online at https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9709/10/2/39.

