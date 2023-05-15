Bird flu has evolved into a persistent global threat • Earth.com

In recent years, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has transformed from a seasonal phenomenon associated with migratory birds in specific regions to a constant global risk.influenza virusThis problem, which has plagued the poultry industry for many years, is now being recognized as a potential public health problem.

Previously, Europe experienced HPAI epidemics as seasonal events when migratory waterfowl returned to their wintering grounds in autumn to spread the virus.

But since 2020, things have changed a lot. HPAI viruses, particularly the influenza A(H5) subtype, are causing the worst avian epidemics to date. More than 14,000 outbreaks have been reported, and about 96 million captive birds have been culled in Europe alone.

In an editorial published in euro monitoringCornelia Adhoch European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Francesca Baldinelli analyzes the rapid development and geographical expansion of HPAI in recent years. They found that the virus has left seasonality and is spreading from west to east along migratory routes to Southeast Asia.

In addition, the A(H5N1) virus spread from Europe to North America for the first time and is rapidly progressing across large areas of Canada and the United States (US). Similarly, a north-south spread is observed during autumn bird migrations, reaching as far as the southern tip of Chile.

Although the risk to human health is currently limited, the introduction of avian influenza viruses into mammalian populations could increase the risk of influenza virus reassortment, leading to adaptation and spread in mammals, experts say. warns. “As the A(H5) HPAI virus continues to exist globally, further sporadic spillovers to humans cannot be ruled out,” the researchers said.

The rapid spread of A(H5N1) viruses into previously unaffected areas and their successful persistence during the summer months was attributed to ongoing evolution and reassortment with local low-pathogenic avian (LPAI) viruses. may have been promoted. This allows HPAI viruses to adapt to new and hitherto largely unaffected wild bird species, such as barnacle geese and seabirds.

As a result, the HPAI virus affected wild bird populations worldwide, with influenza A(H5N1) viruses killing more than 40% of pelican populations in Chile and Peru.

The experts also noted worldwide reports of HPAI being transmitted to mammals such as mink and sea lions, allowing the virus to spread to pets through contact with dead or sick wild birds and mammals such as foxes. animals are at increased risk of spreading it.

Human infections with A(H5N1) have been reported in several countries, but symptoms range from mild to severe, sometimes fatal, and are often associated with exposure to infected birds, related to culling activities or contaminated environments.

“Currently circulating avian influenza viruses continue to favor avian receptors, but various mutations related to mammalian infection and virulence in mammals have been observed,” the researchers said. rice field. “These mutations were sporadically detected in infected wild and poultry birds, and more often appeared during mammalian infections.”

To address the threat of avian influenza, the authors advocate a One Health approach. This requires rapid sharing of outbreak information, provision of sequence data and reference viruses, and close cooperation between various departments regionally and globally.

Communication campaigns can help increase public awareness and awareness of avian influenza as a threat to animal and human health, and reduce the risk of contact with potentially infected animals.

Learn more about bird flu

Although there are many types of avian influenza viruses, only a few have caused serious concern for human health, the most prominent being H5N1, H7N9, and H5N8. These viruses can be deadly to domestic birds such as chickens, ducks and turkeys.

Transmission of avian influenza viruses to humans is relatively rare and usually requires direct or close contact with infected birds or a heavily contaminated environment. The disease is not usually transmitted from person to person, but there is limited human-to-human transmission, often in situations of close and prolonged contact.

Avian influenza can cause serious illness in humans, such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and even death. Symptoms range from typical flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches) to severe respiratory illness and other complications.

Public health agencies are closely monitoring bird flu epidemics in birds and humans, as the virus can mutate and acquire the ability to spread easily between humans, leading to pandemics. At present, no avian influenza virus has acquired the ability to readily transmit between humans.

Prevention strategies include close surveillance and culling of infected birds and the use of influenza vaccines for high-risk populations.

In areas where avian influenza is known to occur, it is also recommended to avoid contact with domestic birds and practice good hand hygiene to reduce the risk of infection. Research is ongoing to develop more effective vaccines and treatments against avian influenza.

—-

Please check it by all means earth snapThis is a free app provided by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.