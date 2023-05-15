Health
People with dementia urgently need better financial and legal advice – News
Researchers at the University of Liverpool dedicated to improving dementia care are calling for better legal and financial advice to be provided at the point of diagnosis.
and recently published papersAcademics provide clear evidence that more needs to be done to educate people with dementia and their friends and family – unpaid caregivers – on how best to manage their finances and legal affairs. is shown.
This paper, the first of its kind, explores how people living with dementia and their unpaid caregivers face the financial and legal challenges surrounding a dementia diagnosis, and how they are addressed. It shows how it affects your ability to plan for future care costs. It also highlights the need to investigate how people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are further disadvantaged by lack of knowledge in this area.
More than 900,000 people in the UK live with dementia, and the number is expected to reach 1 million by 2024. Dementia is a global public health concern that affects not only people living with dementia, but also their families and friends.
A study conducted by the Department of Primary Care and Mental Health at the University of Liverpool and the National Institutes of Health’s Applied Research Collaboration (North West Coast) recruited the personal experiences of people with dementia and their family/friends. Here they shared examples of strained relationships, challenges in enforcing legal arrangements, anxiety caused by financial worries, and feelings of distress and frustration.
Research Director Dr. Clarissa Giebel Researchers at the Institute for Population and Health Research at the University of Liverpool said: “Managing household finances on behalf of someone with dementia or someone else can be difficult to navigate, especially the laws and regulations surrounding this activity. It highlights that there is little or no guidance as to whether to pay for statutes, causing difficulties in implementation even when legal agreements are in place.
“At the University of Liverpool, one of our main research goals is dedicated to helping people live healthily, and in this case, we advocate seeking the right advice at the right time. Having access to guidance from the NHS at the time of diagnosis means that people learning how to live with and care for someone with dementia do not feel the added pressure of financial and legal hardships. To do.”
Cass Halpin, an unpaid caregiver who shared her experience as part of the study, said: “My mother always managed the finances, but one of the first noticeable signs that something was wrong was when she started to become obsessed with money and had problems handling it. Thank you. In particular, my parents planned ahead and put processes in place to help me manage their lives, but the reason I delayed registering the power of attorney was probably because my mother had dementia. I would encourage anyone diagnosed with dementia to sort out their legal and financial issues while they are still able to make their own decisions. Thank you for shining a spotlight on the kind of practical support that tens of thousands of families need to get through life.We’ve made it through some really tough times.”
Publication of this paper Dementia Action Week, The Alzheimer’s Association’s largest and longest-running awareness campaign. The charity encourages people who worry that they or someone they know are experiencing symptoms of dementia to seek further help.
The paper, “Financial management and the legality of future care payments in dementia: a UK-based qualitative study,” was published in Aging & Mental Health.DOI: 10.1080/13607863.2023.2209035).
|
Sources
2/ https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2023/05/15/urgent-need-for-people-with-dementia-to-receive-better-financial-and-legal-advice/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code May 14, 2023: Earn Free Rewards
- People with dementia urgently need better financial and legal advice – News
- Trump wishes mothers of ‘radical leftist fascists’ a Happy Mother’s Day
- Japanese entertainment company chief mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises to make amends
- Hockey Haryana crowned champion of 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023
- Takaaki Miyake: The ideal of beauty depends on each individual, regardless of the gender they identify with
- The admissions office started using AI
- Starting eleven presented by Modelo: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 14, 2023
- Will Imran Khan remain in prison for 10 years? Check PTI chief’s latest allegation against Pakistani military
- Chinese envoy to Ukraine to start trip to Europe
- The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 80,000 people in New York, nearly 1.13 million in the United States, according to CDC count