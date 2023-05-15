People with dementia urgently need better financial and legal advice – News

Researchers at the University of Liverpool dedicated to improving dementia care are calling for better legal and financial advice to be provided at the point of diagnosis.

and recently published papersAcademics provide clear evidence that more needs to be done to educate people with dementia and their friends and family – unpaid caregivers – on how best to manage their finances and legal affairs. is shown.

This paper, the first of its kind, explores how people living with dementia and their unpaid caregivers face the financial and legal challenges surrounding a dementia diagnosis, and how they are addressed. It shows how it affects your ability to plan for future care costs. It also highlights the need to investigate how people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are further disadvantaged by lack of knowledge in this area.

More than 900,000 people in the UK live with dementia, and the number is expected to reach 1 million by 2024. Dementia is a global public health concern that affects not only people living with dementia, but also their families and friends.

A study conducted by the Department of Primary Care and Mental Health at the University of Liverpool and the National Institutes of Health’s Applied Research Collaboration (North West Coast) recruited the personal experiences of people with dementia and their family/friends. Here they shared examples of strained relationships, challenges in enforcing legal arrangements, anxiety caused by financial worries, and feelings of distress and frustration.

Research Director Dr. Clarissa Giebel Researchers at the Institute for Population and Health Research at the University of Liverpool said: “Managing household finances on behalf of someone with dementia or someone else can be difficult to navigate, especially the laws and regulations surrounding this activity. It highlights that there is little or no guidance as to whether to pay for statutes, causing difficulties in implementation even when legal agreements are in place.

“At the University of Liverpool, one of our main research goals is dedicated to helping people live healthily, and in this case, we advocate seeking the right advice at the right time. Having access to guidance from the NHS at the time of diagnosis means that people learning how to live with and care for someone with dementia do not feel the added pressure of financial and legal hardships. To do.”

Cass Halpin, an unpaid caregiver who shared her experience as part of the study, said: “My mother always managed the finances, but one of the first noticeable signs that something was wrong was when she started to become obsessed with money and had problems handling it. Thank you. In particular, my parents planned ahead and put processes in place to help me manage their lives, but the reason I delayed registering the power of attorney was probably because my mother had dementia. I would encourage anyone diagnosed with dementia to sort out their legal and financial issues while they are still able to make their own decisions. Thank you for shining a spotlight on the kind of practical support that tens of thousands of families need to get through life.We’ve made it through some really tough times.”

Publication of this paper Dementia Action Week, The Alzheimer’s Association’s largest and longest-running awareness campaign. The charity encourages people who worry that they or someone they know are experiencing symptoms of dementia to seek further help.

The paper, “Financial management and the legality of future care payments in dementia: a UK-based qualitative study,” was published in Aging & Mental Health.DOI: 10.1080/13607863.2023.2209035).