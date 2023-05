This new antimicrobial coating can kill not only bacteria, but even the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus.

Representative image (IANS) Researchers have developed a new antimicrobial coating material that effectively kills bacteria and viruses, such as MRSA and the novel coronavirus, using common disinfectants and antiseptics. Scientists at the University of Nottingham School of Pharmacy used chlorhexidine, commonly used by dentists to treat oral infections and to clean before surgery, to coat the polymer acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). A new study published in a journal nano selecthave shown that this new material was found to be effective in killing various infectious and disease-causing microbes and could be used as an effective antimicrobial coating on a variety of plastic products. Plastics are widely used in medical settings, from IV bags and implantable devices to hospital beds and toilet seats. Some microbial species can survive in hospitals even with enhanced cleaning regimes, increasing the risk of patients contracting infections and requiring antibiotic treatment while in the hospital. These microorganisms can survive and remain infective on abiotic surfaces, including plastic surfaces, for long periods of time, possibly up to months. “Plastic is a very widely used material, and we know that it can harbor infectious microbes, so we wanted to investigate how this material could be used to destroy bacteria. We achieved this by creating a new coating material by binding the disinfectant to a polymer and found that it acted very quickly, not only killing the bacteria within 30 minutes, but also dispersing it in the environment. It doesn’t stain or leach from the surface when touched,” said Dr. Felicity de Kogan, assistant professor of biomedical pharmacy. “Using this material to make plastic products could really help tackle the problem of antibiotic resistance and reduce hospital-acquired infections,” De Kogan added. The researchers used a special imaging technique called time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry (TOF-SIMS) to examine the materials at the molecular level. This revealed that the material was antibacterial and killed microbes rapidly, and even after 45 minutes the surface was free of these microbes. It was also effective against SARS-CoV-2, with no viable virus particles detected after 30 minutes. In addition, the surface was also effective in killing chlorhexidine-resistant bacterial strains. With an estimated 20% of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19 already contracting the virus during hospitalization, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the focus on nosocomial infections. The most common pathogens that cause nosocomial infections are: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureusand Clostridium difficile. Infection outbreaks in clinics are often caused by strains that are resistant to antibiotics. ** The article above was published from Wiresource with minimal changes to the headline and body text.

