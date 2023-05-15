Investigating brain activity that promotes return to drug use after abstinence





Researchers have identified it as excitatory. activity The loss of pyramidal neurons in the brain’s decision-making centers after abstinence from heroin, a commonly used opioid, contributed to relapse in drug-seeking in rodent models.

They also found that blocking the enzyme protein kinase A (PKA) reduced opioid-seeking behavior and restored excitatory brain activity after abstinence. A team of neuroscientists at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in the United States published their findings in the Journal of Neuroscience. “Currently, we lack a comprehensive understanding of the effects of heroin and other opioids on the neurons that drive reinstatement. Better understanding of these changes may lead to further treatment options.” said Saurab Kokane, a postdoctoral fellow at the university. substance use hindrance It is a chronic, treatable condition that can be reversed. These disorders are defined in part by continued use of the substance despite adverse effects, and by periods of abstinence followed by resumption or relapse of use. “The problem with compulsive drug use is the loss of the ability to decide between different behavioral options and the circumstances that remind us of taking opioids like heroin,” said Jacqueline McGinty, professor of neuroscience at the university. It is a lack of resistance to stimuli.” The researchers found that a specific type of pyramidal neuron in the prelimbic prefrontal cortex, a brain region involved in decision-making and behavioral control, undergoes molecular and functional changes during heroin abstinence, suggesting that this brain region is normal. I found that it confuses a lot of functionality. For people with opioid use disorder, this interference can lead to compulsive drug-seeking. In this study, Kokane et al. focused on two brain regions responsible for cue-induced relapse, or relapse induced upon encountering a ‘cue’ or ‘cue’: the nucleus accumbens and the prelimbic cortex. guessed “The nucleus accumbens is a brain region that receives input from the limbic cortex and the dopamine release pathway that triggers the desire to retake substances associated with all drugs of abuse, including opioids,” Kokane explained. bottom. During abstinence, abnormal functioning of these pathways is a major cause of cue-induced relapse.

Through its connection to the nucleus accumbens, the prelimbic cortex motivates us to stop behaving or prompts us to act on certain emotions and desires, Kokane said. The researchers found that activity in neurons connecting the prelimbic cortex and the nucleus accumbens increased during periods of abstinence, which may help promote nucleus accumbens relapse. Substance use can then continue uncontrolled, often despite negative social and psychological consequences. Kokane and McGinty believe that restoring normal activity of neurons in the prelimbic cortex may prevent cue-induced relapse, but further research is needed. Their study found that blocking PKA in the prelimbic cortex, an enzyme whose activity increases during abstinence, locally returned neuronal activity to normal levels. “When you inject a PKA inhibitor into your body, anterior limbic cortex We saw a reduction in cue relapse while we were abstaining from heroin,” Kokane said. Researchers have found one way to restore control of the prelimbic cortex during opioid abstinence in rodent models by blocking PKA. Importantly, re-establishing control in the brain also led to improved behavioral control, as the desire for heroin decreased. 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

