Health
5 Tips for Tampa Bay Parents to Help Their Teens’ Mental Health
Editor’s Note: This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, resources are available to help. Please see the information below.
There’s a youth mental health crisis in America — Tampa Bay is no exception.
In the second half of 2021, US Surgeon General He said young people were facing a “devastating” impact on their mental health as the coronavirus swept the country.A peer-reviewed study published earlier this month found that Suicide-related emergency room visits The proportion of children and young people increased nationally five-fold from 2011 to 2020. According to a federal report last year, 4 out of 10 high school students Always sad or in despair.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a public health advisory that some scientists attribute this trend in part to young people’s willingness to openly discuss their mental health concerns. Said he was thinking. But other researchers point to increased use of digital media, increased academic pressure, limited access to mental health care, and alcohol and drug use as some of the reasons for the crisis. he said.
Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties had an estimated 2021 population of about 350,000 young people ages 10 to 19, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
As local parents work through the crisis and try to improve the well-being of their adolescents, Jennifer KatzensteinThe head of psychology, neuropsychology and social work at the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg offered tips on how to proactively deal with mental health problems in teens. .
Here is her advice.
What’s the difference between normal teen stress and serious mental health problems?
Stress, anxiety, and mood changes are normal for everyone, including teens. But when such feelings keep adolescents from participating in their daily lives, it’s a sign of an underlying mental health condition, said Katzenstein, who is also co-director of the hospital’s Behavioral Health Center.
She said she could work out what was going on by seeing a therapist.
Common stressors in teens According to the Cleveland Clinic, the causes include pressure to do well in school, bullying, family issues such as financial instability, busy social media and poor sleep habits. It is said to be
What Should Parents Do About Phones and Social Media?
Katzenstein said he wants teens to put down their phones an hour or two before bed. Put your device in another room to avoid distractions at night.
Participating in outdoor activities is “very effective” against mental health problems caused by overuse of electronic devices, she added.according to mayo clinicStudies have found an association between high levels of social media use and symptoms of anxiety and depression.
How can we tell if a teenager’s mental health is deteriorating?
Keep an eye out for behavioral changes like eating, sleeping, and time spent alone in a room, says Katzenstein.
Watch out for “decreased frustration tolerance” and increased irritability and nervousness, she added. Her refusal to go to school is also cause for concern.
“I think there are more and more crisis situations where parents are taking[children]to the emergency room,” Katzenstein said. It’s because I haven’t done it,” he said. …the more time passes, the worse these symptoms get. ”
How can families cope before their mental health becomes a crisis?
Katzenstein says parents should spend up to 10 minutes three to four times a week talking to their children about how life is going without the TV ringing or cell phone in hand. It is said that This could be while driving, walking, or hanging out in the living room.
Don’t ask 100 questions, she said. Give your child the space to open up. This is an easy way to identify behavioral changes.
“Say, ‘Tell me a little bit about your day,'” Katzenstein said. “‘Who are you going to have lunch with?’ What will happen if I go to this class?”
Parents should keep quiet.
“We need young people to respond. They will fill that silence with something.”
How can you tell if a teenager has suicidal thoughts?
Katzenstein said watch out for behavioral changes in teens, such as giving away belongings and avoiding friends and family.
Keep your home safe by locking firearms, medicines and even Tylenol, she said.
When adolescents express suicidal thoughts, such as “I wish I had died,” it’s time to seek help from a mental health provider, she said. Seek emergency intervention if you have a suicide plan or have attempted suicide.
If you have been physically injured, such as if someone is bleeding because they cut themselves, call 911, she said.of National Suicide Prevention Hotline988 offers free crisis counseling for those contemplating self-harm.
Need help?
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting with someone online. 988lifeline.org.
