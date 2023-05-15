Health
Steps you can take to reduce your risk of dementia
We launch the ‘Think Brain Health’ campaign in Richmond upon Thames to raise awareness about healthy behaviors that may reduce the risk of developing dementia.
Dementia is not a single disease, but a term that refers to symptoms that occur when brain function declines. It can affect memory, thinking and other mental abilities.
In February 2023, Richmond-upon-Thames recorded 1,432 people aged 65 and over diagnosed with dementia. Adding the estimated number of people living with undiagnosed dementia increases this figure to her 2,158.
Richmond-upon-Thames is expected to see a 74% increase in the number of people aged 65 and over diagnosed with dementia by 2035.
Current evidence suggests that up to 30% of the most common forms of dementia can be prevented or delayed by adopting healthier behaviors such as increased physical activity and reduced alcohol consumption. I’m here. However, only 33% believe they can reduce their risk of dementia.
Evidence suggests that changing certain behaviors may reduce the risk of developing dementia. These include:
- eat a healthy diet
- maintain a healthy weight
- exercise regularly
- keep alcohol within recommended limits
- no smoking
- keep blood pressure at a healthy level
- be socially active
- get regular hearing tests
Explore what you can do Encourage These Healthy Behaviors.
“Researchers are still studying how dementia develops, and there is no surefire way to prevent all types of dementia,” said Piers Allen, chief of staff for adult social services and public health. There is no way, but there is very good evidence to support the idea.” What’s Good for the Body is Good for the Brain Dementia is a major health problem that affects millions of people worldwide, and steps can be taken to potentially reduce the risk of developing dementia. It is important that we all be aware of the procedure.
“The eight healthy behaviors we aim to raise awareness about during the Think Brain Health campaign are all about leading a healthy lifestyle, which not only reduces the risk of developing dementia, but also , it also helps prevent other diseases such as stroke, and heart attack.
“Over the next few months, each of the 8 Healthy Behaviors will highlight the range of supports available in relation to dementia and to help people in Richmond-upon-Thames live healthier lives. will be considered in connection with the Service.”
