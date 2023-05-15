Health
How Eating Slowly Helps You Lose Weight
With the fast pace of modern life, it can be difficult to take time to eat, but research suggests many health benefits.
Sandwiches on the go. A salad on your desk. I polished the leftovers right out of the fridge. When you think of a healthy diet, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains probably come to mind. But how much time you spend eating is probably just as important as what’s on your plate.
The fast pace of modern life can make it difficult to take time to eat dinner or enjoy a leisurely lunch. Over the past 50 years, the way we eat has changed as much as, if not more, what we eat. Quick eats, snacks on the go, and dinner in front of the TV have become commonplace.
But eating dinner in five minutes can not only cause short-term digestive problems and make you more susceptible to serious long-term health conditions, it can also make it harder to maintain a healthy weight. It can get difficult.
Researchers found that faster eating rates were strongly associated with higher BMI and larger waistlines in both adults and children.
Eating like a turtle instead of a rabbit has countless benefits. In 2021, researchers at the University of Roehampton and the University of Bristol found that eating faster was associated with higher BMI and larger waistlines in both adults and children. The impact of eating speed on health begins in childhood. A recent study published in JAMA Network Open found that giving children more time around the dinner table was key to getting them to eat vegetables and improve their overall diet.
Another study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that slow eaters burned fewer calories in a group of 16 “lean” and 14 obese youths. shown. Participants ate 11.9 percent less after 40 chews than after 15.
Eating speed can interfere with weight loss because it affects the production of leptin, a hormone that tells your brain you’re full. “If you sit down to eat a healthy meal and finish it in two minutes, you may end up going back to the fridge because you won’t feel full,” says co-author of the health and well-being group Body Retreat. Founder Jules Abernethy says: A retreat focused on ‘conscious eating’ for weight loss and stress management. “[Leptin] It doesn’t release until 15-20 minutes after you start eating food. ” This is backed up by research. “There were some studies in the US where a person who slowed down found that in three months he lost 25% of his weight and picked up other healthy habits.”
Eating fast can also have serious long-term health consequences. A study from Hiroshima University in Japan rated 1,083 people with an average age of 51, classified as slow eaters, normal eaters, or fast eaters. They found that fast eaters were five times more likely to develop metabolic syndrome (a medical term for the combination of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes) than slow eaters.
“If you eat too quickly, you’re likely to end up eating more than you’re satisfied with,” explains Nicola Ludlum Raine, a nutritionist and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association (BDA). “Eating too many calories can cause weight gain, and being in the middle can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.”
How can you tell if you’re eating too early?
You may need to slow down if you feel uncomfortably full about 20-30 minutes after eating, suffer from bloating or excessive wind, or want to eat more after finishing a decent amount of food. Expensive, says Ludlum Raine.
The magic number is 20. “If you’ve had bariatric surgery, apply the 20:20:20:20 rule. Chew 20 pence-sized pieces of food 20 times and put the knife and fork down 20 times.” Space a few seconds between each bite. It takes me 20 minutes to open up and eat my meal,” she says. “Of course, you can eat more bites if you haven’t had weight loss surgery, but you should still take 20 minutes to eat and try to chew more at each bite.”
Birgit Fetka, nutritionist at the ultra-luxury Original FX Meyer Wellness Resort in Austria, goes one step further. “We encourage our customers to dine as quietly as possible. “Meal times are precisely timed and the use of smartphones and other mobile devices is not permitted.”
This may not be practical in everyday life, but the principle is to eat as carefully as possible and minimize distractions. “If you’re distracted by watching TV or on the phone while you’re eating, your body won’t be able to focus on digestion,” she says. “We also practice mindful chewing to demonstrate how much difference eating slowly and mindfully can make.”
So how can you reset your eating speed? Try putting cutlery for each bite.
Try slowing down your eating by putting your knife and fork down after each bite, says Abernethy. The idea is to take your brain off autopilot and ‘disconnect’ when you rush your food. “You also have to put down your knife and fork when you have a drink,” she adds.
If you’re not sure if you’re a fast eater, set a timer and eat at your normal rate. You may be surprised at how quickly it happens. Ideally, it should take (at least) 20 minutes to eat. If 20 minutes is too long, start with 15 minutes.
sit down
Preferably at the actual dinner table, not on the couch. It may sound obvious, but sitting down and giving your full attention to your meal can help you eat more consciously. Eating while running should be avoided, says Abernethy. “All that matters in life is to stop, stop, and sit,” she says, and food should be savored.Match the slowest eating pace at the dinner table
If dining out, pace your meal with the slowest member of the group, says Ludlum Raine.
Remove distractions and put down your phone
“It’s easier to slow down when you’re doing it consciously, and you’re more attuned to hunger and satiety signals,” says Ludlum Raine. “I eat too quickly when I’m watching or scrolling through TV.” Chewing consciously, paying attention to the texture and temperature of food, slows it down.
Put food that takes a long time to chew on the plate
Digestion starts in the mouth, so simply chewing well is beneficial for gut health. “You may have heard the old adage, ‘What you eat is what you are,’ but now we know that ‘What you absorb is what you are.’ Digestive Enzymes in Saliva is very important for breaking down food,” says Abernethy. “Not only what you eat, but how you choose to eat it has a huge impact on how your body processes nutrients.”
Guests at the Original FX Meyer Resort are served a particularly crunchy buckwheat roll with breakfast to act as a literal ‘chew trainer’. “If you don’t chew properly, it becomes very difficult for your body to digest and you don’t really get all the nutrients,” says Fetka. So a serving of whole grains, veggies, and legumes on your plate can slow down your pace by taking longer to chew.
