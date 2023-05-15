Minneapolis pet owner speaks out after dog flu death: ‘It’s a surprise to all of us’





Minneapolis — Canine flu continues to circulate in the community more than a month after the first signs of the virus appeared and several Humane Society sites were shut down. As of Friday, Anoka, Carver and Hennepin counties had at least 20 confirmed community cases, but the state Animal Health Commission said the actual number of sick dogs may have been underestimated. said to be of high quality. “He had the best ears,” said Minneapolis resident Lucy Lloyd. I think it brought joy to our lives,” he said. For nine years, her dog Rooney captured the hearts of everyone she met. Lloyd and her husband are still coming to terms with his unexpected death. “I think he was a surprise to all of us in that he was too slow,” said Lloyd. They took their two dogs, Rooney and Sawyer, to daycare on Thursday. By Saturday they had started coughing and Rooney’s symptoms gradually worsened, she said. “Breathing was a warning that it was time to do something, it was time to intervene,” she says. A veterinarian discovered he had pneumonia on Tuesday. he died the next day. A few days later, tests confirmed that he had the canine flu. In Minneapolis, the highest concentrations of infections are in Uptown and the North Loop. Although dog parks remain open, many have posted signs warning pet owners about the risk of catching canine flu. Veronica Birch, a senior veterinarian with the Minnesota Animal Health Commission, said: “Again, high-risk situations are dog parks, boarding houses, dog daycares, and training facilities where large numbers of dogs may come into contact. It could be anywhere,” he said. Sawyer is recovering at home after a month of quarantine. “It’s really hard to see him go through a new life without his friends,” Lloyd said. She hopes dog owners take the virus seriously and follow precautions. “If you find a vaccine, get your dog vaccinated too. We want to do that. We also know it’s undesirable and impossible for everyone. So , that’s not the easiest answer.I think the easiest answer is to find a way to keep your dog healthy.” I didn’t know how to take it seriously, because you never know until you do,” she said. Most dogs have mild to moderate symptoms and recover within 2-3 weeks. If your pet develops symptoms such as coughing, fever, runny eyes or nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue, consult your veterinarian. More information about canine flu can be found at: Please click here. Kirsten Mitchell



Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November 2021. A St. Paul native, Kirsten prides himself on telling stories in his home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and during her time there she interned at WCCO.

