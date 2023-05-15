Important Tips from LTA Performance Experts





Anxiety – an emotion that many of us are familiar with to some extent. It affects us all in different ways, and at times it can change and reshape our daily lives, but how do we deal with it?

The truth is, there is no quick fix. Our own mental health conditions are unique. However, there are a myriad of coping mechanisms that can be used to better manage and lessen the body’s overwhelming response to stressors. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, Performance Lifestyle National Leader Rachel Newnham shared key tips for self-care when anxiety levels are high. ““Box breathing”“This is the most common breathing technique,” Rachel explained. “Designed to help you become aware of your senses and return to the present. Aimed at returning your breath to its normal rhythm after a stressful experience, it clears your mind, relaxes your body, and helps you focus. It helps.” Box breathing includes four basic steps, each lasting four seconds. take a breath

hold your breath

take a breath

hold your breath repeat. Besides controlling your breathing, other techniques such as mindfulness can help keep your mind in the present moment. Rachel adds, “Mindfulness is a technique that many people criticize before trying it, but the key is finding what works best for you. Some people like it.” A popular option among British tennis players is an app called Headspace. Headspace is the industry leader in bringing meditation to the masses at the push of a button. “Finding a positive mantra can also help you have something to focus on when you’re feeling anxious,” Rachel continued. “It can be a single sentence, or it can be a word. For example, a tennis player can use ‘concentration,’ ‘power,’ or ‘control.’ “Except for tennis, examples include ‘I am strong’ and ‘I am great.’ And you have to keep it rooted in your mind, the moment you feel focused, powerful and in control.” Listening to music and exercising can also be very effective in reducing feelings of immense anxiety. But what if you need immediate relief, such as having a panic attack? The 5-4-3-2-1 Grounding Technique is a method that works in conjunction with mindfulness practices that also help clear the mind and focus on the present. All you have to do is count down from 5 and follow these simple steps. 5. What can you see?

4. What can you touch?

3. What do you hear? Is it the chirping of birds or the hustle and bustle of a distant city?

2. What does it smell like?

1. What can you taste? health in tennis Tennis is a great sport that everyone can participate in and has positive health effects. Find more ways to manage your mental health on our website. learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lta.org.uk/news/managing-everyday-anxiety-top-tips-from-lta-performance-expert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos