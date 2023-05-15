Diverse senescent cell populations discovered by single-cell RNA sequencing





Single-cell transcriptome RNA-seq analysis enabled US researchers to identify specific populations and dynamic transition states during the initiation and progression of senescence.

New research from the National Institute on AgingUSA set out to comprehensively analyze the senescent transcriptome of human diploid fibroblasts at the individual cell scale by performing single-cell RNA-seq analysis through two approaches. Senescence is a state of sustained growth arrest caused by sublethal cellular damage. Given that senescent cells actively secrete pro-inflammatory and matrix-rebuilding proteins, their accumulation within the tissues of the elderly is believed to be associated with many aging diseases. Despite the intense interest in identifying potent markers of aging, the highly heterogeneous and dynamic nature of the aging phenotype complicates this task. “Here we used Single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis documents both the diverse transcriptome of human senescent fibroblasts at the individual cell scale and transcriptome changes over time during etoposide-induced senescence. Described the researchers: Noah Wechter, Martina Rossi, Carlos Anellilas, Dimitrios Tschipatis, Yulan Piao, Jinshui Huang, Jennifer L. Martindale, Spryo De, Christina Mazan-Mamzartz, Miriam・Gorospe First, the researchers characterized different states of cultured cells undergoing senescence induced by different stresses and found distinct cell subpopulations that expressed mRNA. encode proteins Plays a role in growth arrest, survival and secretory phenotypes. Second, they characterized dynamic changes in the cellular transcriptome during etoposide-induced senescence. By tracking cellular transitions throughout this process, researchers discovered two distinct aging programs that diverge and develop. One is a program in which cells express traditional senescence markers such as p16 (CDKN2A) mRNA, and the other is a program in which cells express long non-coding genes. RNA and splicing was dysregulated. Finally, they obtained evidence that the proliferative state at the onset of senescence influences the senescence pathway, as determined on the basis of expressed RNA. “We propose that a deeper understanding of the ongoing transcriptome of various senescent cell phenotypes will help develop more effective interventions against this harmful cell population.” The results of this study have important implications for our understanding of cellular senescence and its role in senescence and age-related diseases. Identifying specific populations and characterizing dynamic changes in senescent cells may pave the way for the development of targeted interventions to mitigate the adverse effects of aging on health. Further research is needed to explore the functional implications of the unique aging programs discovered in this study and their implications for therapeutic interventions. However, the study represents an important step forward in unraveling the complexities of cellular senescence and provides new avenues for future research aimed at promoting healthy aging.

