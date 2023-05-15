‘Forms’ of metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity are associated with increased risk of obesity-related cancers





The new study will be presented this week at the European Obesity Conference (May 17-20) in Dublin, Ireland. National Cancer Institute Journal show that both metabolically healthy and unhealthy obesity ‘forms’ are associated with increased risk of various obesity-related cancers, with stronger associations in metabolically unhealthy obesity. I’m here. The research is by Dr. Ming Sun and his colleagues at Lund University in Malmö, Sweden. Few studies have investigated how obesity with metabolic complications (commonly called metabolically unhealthy obesity) or uncomplicated obesity (healthy obesity) is associated with cancer.

In this new study, the authors found that body mass index (BMI, normal/overweight/obese) and metabolic health were associated with obesity-related cancer risk (n=23,630) in 797,193 Europeans. The interaction with states was jointly investigated. A metabolic score consisting of blood pressure, plasma glucose and triglycerides (blood fat) was used to define metabolically healthy and unhealthy states, and statistical modeling was used to estimate the relationship. Participants were therefore grouped into six different categories. Metabolic unhealthy obesity (6.8% of participants). Metabolic Healthy Obese (3.4%), Metabolic Unhealthy Overweight (15.4%), Metabolic Healthy Overweight (19.8%), Metabolic Unhealthy Normal Weight (12.5%), Metabolic Healthy normal weight (42.0%). Metabolically unhealthy obesity is associated with obesity-related cancers, colon, rectal, pancreatic, endometrial, liver and gallbladder cancers compared to metabolically healthy normal weight. It was associated with an increased relative risk of cancer, renal cell carcinoma, with the highest risk estimates for endometrial cancer. , liver cancer, renal cell carcinoma (2.5- to 3.0-fold increased risk). Among women, compared with metabolically healthy normal weight women, metabolically unhealthy obese women had a 21% risk of colon cancer, three times the risk of endometrial cancer, and a threefold risk of kidney cancer. 2.5 times increased risk. A metabolically healthy obese woman had a 2.4-fold increased risk of endometrial cancer and an 80% increased risk of kidney cancer, although the association with colon cancer was not statistically significant. died. Among men, compared with metabolically healthy normal-weight men, metabolically unhealthy obese men had a 2.6-fold increased risk of kidney cancer, an 85% increased risk of colon cancer, and pancreatic and rectal cancer. increased risk of both cancers by 32%. In metabolically healthy obese men, his risk of kidney cancer increased by 67% and his risk of colon cancer increased by 42%, but the association with both pancreatic and rectal cancer is no longer statistically significant. In a rare finding, both metabolically healthy and unhealthy overweight (not obese) men had an approximately 50% increased risk of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, whereas metabolically healthy men had an approximately 50% increased risk of multiple myeloma. Neither men nor unhealthy obese men had an increased risk of this cancer. The authors suggest that in men only, obesity and metabolic complications increase the risk of these obesity-related cancers beyond what would be expected from the individual sum of each risk factor. It has said. “This has important public health implications, targeting the coexistence of metabolic problems and obesity, particularly obesity-related cancers in men, potentially preventing a significant number of cancer cases,” the researchers said. It suggests sexuality,” he said. “This study highlights the importance of metabolic obesity phenotypic type in assessing obesity-related cancer risk. In general, being metabolically unhealthy is associated with Obesity-related cancer risks are further increased, suggesting that both obesity and metabolic status are useful targets.” For the prevention of obesity-related cancers. “ sauce: European Society for Obesity Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230515/Metabolically-healthy-and-unhealthy-forms-of-obesity-linked-with-increased-risk-of-obesity-related-cancers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos