Health
New Algorithm Can Predict Diabetic Kidney Disease
Newswise — La Jolla, Calif. – May 15, 2023 – Researchers at Sanford Burnham Previes and the Chinese University of Hong Kong have developed a computational method to predict whether people with type 2 diabetes will develop kidney disease, a frequent and dangerous complication of diabetes. The result is Nature Communicationsmay help doctors prevent or better manage kidney disease in people with type 2 diabetes.
“This study offers a glimpse into the powerful future of predictive diagnostics,” said co-senior authors. Dr. Kevin Yip, Professor and Director of Bioinformatics at Sanford Burnham Prebies. “Our team has demonstrated that by combining clinical data with cutting-edge technology, we can develop a computational model that will help a clinician optimize the treatment of her type 2 diabetes to prevent kidney disease. Did.”
Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure worldwide. Diabetes is responsible for 44% of end-stage renal disease and dialysis cases in the United States. In Asia, the figure is 50%.
“Major progress has been made in developing treatments for kidney disease in people with diabetes,” says co-senior author Ronald Ma, MB BChir, FRCP, Professor of Department of Medical Therapeutics, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. “However, it can be difficult to assess an individual patient’s risk of developing kidney disease based on clinical factors alone, so determining who is most at risk of developing diabetic kidney disease is an important clinical challenge. It’s a higher need.”
A new algorithm is based on the measurement of a process called DNA methylation. This process occurs when subtle changes accumulate in the DNA. DNA methylation can encode important information about which genes are turned on or off and is easily measured by blood tests.
“Our computational model can predict both current renal function and renal function in years to come using methylation markers from blood samples. It means that it can be easily implemented in parallel with other methods,” he says. yes.
Researchers developed the model using detailed data from over 1,200 people with type 2 diabetes registered in the Hong Kong Diabetes Registry. They also tested the model on another group of her 326 Native Americans with type 2 diabetes. This helped confirm that their approach could predict kidney disease in different populations.
“This study highlights the unique strengths of the Hong Kong Diabetes Registry and its enormous potential to facilitate further discoveries to improve our understanding of diabetes and its complications,” said the co-authors of the study. . Dr. Juliana Chang, FRCPis a professor at the Department of Medical Therapeutics, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and founded the Hong Kong Diabetes Registry more than 20 years ago.
“The Hong Kong Diabetes Registry is a treasure of science,” added lead author Dr. Kelly Yichen Lee, a postdoctoral fellow at Sanford Burnham Prebys. “They have been following patients for years, which gives us a complete picture of how the health of people with diabetes can change over decades.”
Researchers are currently working to refine the model further. They are also expanding the application of their approach to examine other questions about human health and disease, such as figuring out why some cancer patients do not respond well to certain treatments.
“While the science is still developing, we are working to incorporate additional information into the model to further enhance precision medicine in diabetes,” added Ma.
###
Additional authors of this study include Claudia Ha Ting Tam, Cadmon King Poo Lim, Wing Yee So, Chuiguo Huang, Guozhi Jiang, Mai Shi, Hueng Man Lee, Hui-yao Lan, and Cheuk-Chun Szeto from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. will be Hong Bo Liu, Katalin Sustak, University of Pennsylvania. Samantha Day, Robert L. Hanson, Robert G. Nelson, National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
This work was supported by grants from the Hong Kong Research Funds Council Theme-Based Research Program (T12-402/13N) and the Research Impact Fund (R4012-18), and by the Research Funds Council (C4015-20E, C4045- ) also received support from 18W, C4057-18E, C7044-19G, 14107420 and 14203119), National Institutes of Health (P30 CA030199-41, U54 AG079758-01, R21 AG075483-01S1, R01 DK087635, DK076077 and DK1) 0582 1) The Croucher Foundation and Hong Kong Chinese University.
The research DOI is 10.1038/s41467-023-37837-7.
About Sanford Burnham Prebys
Sanford Burnham Prebys is an independent biomedical research organization dedicated to understanding human biology and disease and advancing scientific discoveries that have the greatest impact on human health. For more than 45 years, our research has delivered breakthrough advances in cancer, neuroscience, immunology and pediatrics, and is backed by NCI-designated cancer centers and advanced drug discovery capabilities. Learn more about.SBPdiscovery.org or on Facebook facebook.com/SBPdiscoveryand on twitter@SBP Discovery.
About CU Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
CU Medicine was founded to meet the needs of society by providing graduates with the professional development and knowledge to become compassionate and competent physicians. As a young medical school established in 1981, the Faculty is ranked top 3 in Asia and 32nd in the world in the 2023 QS World University Rankings (by subject).
We have a team of over 1,200 full-time teaching and research staff from 19 departments/schools, covering the full range of research and clinical areas. We encourage collaboration between scientists and clinicians across disciplines and disciplines, and remain at the forefront of the translational medicine revolution. Our faculty excel at tackling difficult health issues, making a memorable impact on the lives of patients and the wider community.
CU Medicine has earned an internationally renowned research reputation due to the encouraging environment and outstanding contributions of its team members to effectively pursue world-class research.
Sources
https://www.newswise.com/articles/new-algorithm-can-predict-diabetic-kidney-disease
