WHO Says Artificial Sweeteners Are Not Recommended For Weight Loss – National
people shouldn’t use artificial sweetener for weight loss And they should look for other ways to reduce their sugar intake. world health organization (WHO).
Foods and beverages containing non-sugar sweeteners should not be consumed for weight control and to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases. New WHO guidelines released on Monday said:
This guidance follows a systematic review of the evidence suggesting that sugar-free or non-caloric sweeteners such as sucralose, stevia, stevia derivatives, acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamate, neotame, and saccharin are less tolerant. Based on -Long-term benefits of reducing body fat.
In fact, long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners may even increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults, the WHO said.
“Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight management in the long term. We need to look at other ways to reduce sugar intake,” said Francesco Branca, director of the WHO’s Directorate for Nutrition and Food Safety, in a statement.
Sweeteners: Which ones are actually okay?
Free sugars are defined by WHO as sugars added to food and beverages and naturally occurring sugars in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates.
WHO recommendations are for children and adults of all ages, except those with diabetes.
It should be considered in parallel with other guidance on limiting free sugars. Less than 10 percent recommended WHO said it reduces the percentage of total energy intake and promotes a healthy diet.
“NSS is not an essential dietary factor and has no nutritional value. People should completely reduce the sweetness of their diets early in life to improve their health,” Branca says.
trendy now
Artificial sweeteners tend to be used by people on a diet because they are very low in calories compared to sugar. However, research over the years suggests that sugar substitutes have a downside.
Will a sugar tax help reduce sugar consumption?
Sugar substitutes such as aspartame, sucralose, and stevia May be associated with long-term weight gainobesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease.
A large study published in , found that artificial sweeteners, especially aspartame and acesulfame K, were also associated with increased cancer risk. PLOS Medical Journal last year.
Sugar alcohols and low calorie sugars are not considered NSS and therefore WHO guidance does not apply.
This recommendation also excludes personal care and hygiene products such as toothpaste, skin creams, and pharmaceuticals containing sugar substitutes.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9698720/non-sugar-sweeteners-who-guidance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
