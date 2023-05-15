Biden Names Cancer Surgeon Monica Bertagnoli as Next NIH Director









CNN

—

The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnoli, who currently heads the National Cancer Institute, as the next director of the National Institutes of Health. In a statement Monday, Biden called Bertagnoli “a world-class medical scientist whose vision and leadership will continue to drive innovation that improves the health of the American people.” If confirmed by the Senate, Bertagnoli will fill a position that has been vacant for more than a year. She will lead the nation’s medical research agency, overseeing 27 research institutes and centers focused on various medical research areas such as cancer, the human genome, allergies and infectious diseases. The nomination to head the NIH marks Bertagnolli’s rapid rise to power within the Biden administration. She joined the NCI last October, becoming the first woman to lead it. And just two months after taking on the role of leading the NIH-directed NCI, she announced last December: Diagnosed early breast cancer.she said NPR In February she was still in treatment. If Bertagnoli is confirmed, he will succeed Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who has served as NIH’s acting director since his predecessor, Francis Collins, retired in late 2021. Collins led the NIH for 12 years. Biden’s statement also nods to Bertagnoli’s involvement in pushing for the president’s cancer moonshot plan. Aiming to halve cancer mortality by 2047. It’s an initiative close to the president’s heart, pushed after the death of his son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 at the age of 46 after battling brain cancer. Biden said, “We will bring together partners and resources from a variety of fields to bring breakthroughs in cancer prevention and early detection, the National Navigation Program for Childhood Cancer, and clinical trials to more Americans. We have launched additional programs to help,” Biden wrote. Prior to joining NCI, Bertagnoli was a Richard E. Wilson Professor of Surgery in the Department of Surgery Oncology at Harvard Medical School, a Surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a member of Dana-Farber’s Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment and Sarcoma Center. . Cancer Institute.

