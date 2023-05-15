Rare gene mutation found in man who resisted Alzheimer’s disease

A brain scan of a Colombian man shows limited accumulation of tau protein in the entorhinal cortex, a region characteristically affected in early clinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease. (Yacquir T. Quiros, Justin Sanchez/Massachusetts General Hospital) Rare resilient patients could help researchers develop new treatments for devastating diseases

When the Colombian man was first examined by a neurologist at age 67, his cognitive function was normal and neither he nor his family had any memory concerns.So scientists began tracking his wonders Let’s take a closer look at the case. The patient, a mechanic, husband and father of two, was born with a particularly sinister disease. Genetic mutation It was destined for him to have dementia before his 50th birthday.

Rather, his life was one of remarkable resilience against the script written in his genes. Cognitive impairment, which was supposed to begin at age 44, has been neglected for more than 20 years. He retired rather than die in his early 60s. He eventually developed moderate dementia and died in 2019 at the age of 74.

This man is just the second confirmed patient with the miraculous ability to resist a devastating Alzheimer’s disease gene, an international team of scientists reports to a journal. natural medicine. Doctors hope the two known cases will help researchers develop new treatments. Protecting others with Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 6.7 million people in the United States.

Scrutinizing the man’s genome, researchers identified another mutation that may have helped protect him from the disease. They also used a brain scan taken when he was 73 to identify key regions that appear to be relatively protected from the tau protein tangles that typically occur in Alzheimer’s patients. .

“I think it’s important to listen to patients, and what they’re telling us is . said Joseph F. Arboleda Velázquez, associate scientist and one of the study leaders at the hospital Mass Eye and Year.

“These are very provocative findings, and these cases teach us about disease resilience and biology,” said Gil Rabinovich, a neurologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who has not been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. I think it will teach us something very important.” in this study.

“I think this raises a lot of interesting questions. I’m not sure we have the answers.”

For decades, Francisco Lopera, a neurologist at Antioquia University in Medellín, Colombia, has cared for and followed a large family, many of whose members are seriously ill. A Tragically Unfortunate Mutation This mutation is rare and its effects are powerful and predictable.

By their late twenties, people with this mutation have their brains clogged with amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. By the mid-thirties, tau tangles, another protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease, appear.

People with this gene start experiencing their first cognitive problems around age 44 and develop full-blown dementia by age 49. They usually die in their 60s.

In total, scientists found that 1,200 out of more than 6,000 extended families carry the genetic time bomb.

Yakir T. Kiloz, director of the Familial Dementia Neuroimaging Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, has worked with Lopera and these patients for 20 years.

“If you see a patient before they have symptoms, you can see the progression,” says Kiloz. “You can be there and see how they get severe dementia and how they die. There’s nothing you can do to stop it.”

But in 2019, researchers found one patient, Aliria Rosa Piedrajita de Villegasseemed to have dodged fate.

Her memory didn’t start to wane until she was in her seventies. Scientists have discovered a genetic mutation that protects her called Christchurch. Her brain was clogged with amyloid plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease, but relatively free of the tau tangles also associated with the disease.

Scientists marveled at the incident, but also debated its relevance. This person was alone. Was it a deviation or was it the way to go? What can this one person reveal about how more people can fight Alzheimer’s disease?

Complex targets for Alzheimer’s drugs

Discovery of a second person with genetic resilience Not only the verification of the quest, but also the mystery deepens.

The man, whose identity has been anonymized at the request of his family, does not carry the Christchurch gene mutation. He seems to be protected by another gene mutation called Reelin.

In addition, both patients’ brains were flooded with amyloid plaques, a key target for Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

recently, drugs aimed at Removal of amyloid plaques Approved in the USA. A ray of hope for the first time in decades. However, these drugs are far from curative. They are aimed at slowing disease progression, but have sparked debate and criticism as to whether the modest benefits outweigh the risks and costs.

This woman did not have tau tangles, so an alternative treatment was favored. When the 73-year-old man traveled to Massachusetts for a brain scan, researchers found he had both the amyloid plaques and tau tangles associated with Alzheimer’s disease. But crucially Tau’s abilities were relatively limited Entorhinal cortex essential for memory.

“Even if there’s a lot of Alzheimer’s disease elsewhere, is it possible that just protecting the entorhinal cortex could protect it? Isn’t that amazing? It’s very interesting.” said Arboleda Velázquez.

Scientists, including those involved in the study, warn that the study is far from a definitive explanation as to why men’s memories have been preserved over the years. There may be multiple contributors rather than a single description.

But it’s “interesting” that a person could have a high level of protection against decline, even with a brain significantly affected by amyloid and tau buildup, says a Miguel Hernández University neuroscience study. neuroscientist Immaculada Cusiro Ibáñez of the Department of Health said. in Alicante, Spain. She studied the Reelin protein in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, which is more common.

“This suggests that this… may be important in protecting against cognitive impairment,” Xiro Ibáñez wrote in an email.

Researchers found an overlap between two different genetic mutations that help protect these individuals. Mutations affect proteins that bind to the same receptors on the surface of brain cells. The researchers also found that mice genetically predisposed to developing tau tangles in their brains were less prone to tau tangles when they carried the Reelin gene mutation found in this man.

Researchers said understanding the biochemical pathways that may have provided protection will open new approaches to drug development.

Quiros said the man’s family was thrilled to learn something useful from his case. Patients and researchers alike are aware that the disease progresses so quickly that their discovery may only benefit future generations.but Lopera said in an email that these exceptional cases point the way forward.