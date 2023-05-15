Experts Outline Strategies to Increase Equity in Chronic Kidney Disease

Physicians and advocates sought ways to improve access to clinical trials, dialysis, and transplants for racial and ethnic minorities with chronic kidney disease. webinar hosted by US News & World Report Sponsored by the American Kidney Foundation (AKF).

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people with chronic kidney disease, especially kidney failure, had to undergo dialysis and other medical examinations, so they could not be isolated like others, AKF said. President and CEO Laverne Burton said. .

During the first year of the pandemic, patients with kidney failure were much more likely to contract COVID-19 than Medicare or others receiving Medicare. more likely to die. People of color, especially blacks and Latinos, were also more likely to die from COVID-19.

“So if you had kidney failure and you were a person of color, it would have been devastating,” Burton said.

Inequalities in waiting lists and transplantation

One obvious solution to addressing kidney failure is, of course, a kidney transplant. The problem is that there are 100,000 people on the transplant list, most of whom want kidneys, but only about 25,000 received kidney transplants last year, Barton said. “That means we don’t have the organs we need.”

People of color, women, and the elderly have historically been at a disadvantage on waiting lists for both living and deceased donor transplants, said Elaine Koo, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco.

Policy changes were implemented in the kidney allocation system, Waitlist rules Starting in 2014, with the aim of ameliorating inequalities in access to kidney transplants, the waiting time for patients on dialysis was traced back to the date of initiation of dialysis rather than the date of initial referral and confirmation from a transplant center. It included acknowledging that

These changes have helped alleviate some of the racial inequalities in access, Ku said.

In addition, last year clinicians started using A race-independent equation for assessing renal function, specifically an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) value, is needed to determine eligibility for organ donation, Ku said. Previous calculations incorporated an erroneous notion of muscle mass in African Americans, leading to less severe kidney disease in this population.

“So there have been efforts to address some of the inequities introduced by using equations that include race to estimate renal function, and I think there have been some changes.” added Ku.

Donation of living organs

According to Burton, living organ donation is one of the most economically, medically and socially effective transplant options, but it also presents challenges.

One of the “most frightening things”, she explained, is that people who donate organs can be penalized in terms of access to certain insurances and being unable to take time off work. They may also struggle financially with the costs incurred as part of the donation process, she added.

The AKF has campaigned for legislation to protect living donors from insurance discrimination and to allow them to take time off from work. Nearly 30 states have now passed laws to encourage and protect living donors, Burton said.

Undocumented patient access

Lilia Cervantes, M.D., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, said about 180 to 200 illegal immigrant patients in Colorado go to emergency departments in critical condition requiring emergency dialysis each week. bottom. In February 2019, Colorado elected to: Expand access to dialysis for illegal immigrants With renal failure. Since then, 20 states have passed similar laws.

“I think people realized that it was important for illegal immigrant patients to continue to receive appropriate care outside of the emergency department, especially during the pandemic when emergency department resources were so strained,” she said. rice field. Building coalitions around these issues also resulted in “a lot of really great legislation.”

Supporters also contributed to the bill’s passage Health Benefits for Children and Pregnant People Or the “Cover All Colorados” bill that expands Medicaid for all children and pregnant people, regardless of immigration status. Affordable health insurance companiesThis will allow 10,000 uninsured people to access free insurance on the healthcare exchange.

In addition, AKF also provides the following services: Health insurance premium system, provides financial assistance to help pay insurance premiums for people with kidney failure. Burton said the AKF has helped 60,000 people facing such challenges in 2022.

clinical trials, prevention

As for clinical trials, Burton said studies are more inclusive of people of color than in years past.

“As new treatments are developed, it is very important that they are appropriate and effective for everyone dealing with kidney disease, especially for those most disproportionately affected,” she said. .

To that end, Deidra C. Cruz, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity in Baltimore, stressed the need for early action.

He recommended asking patients to “co-design” the trial so that they can focus on the outcomes and issues that matter most to them, rather than asking for their feedback after the trial has been designed. .

He also encourages researchers to consider study designs that allow data to be collected from more remote locations or to allow data to be collected at “a time and place convenient for a wider range of people.” bottom.

Finally, panelists talked about prevention and the importance of educating patients and communities about kidney disease. This is why AKF developed it. Health Equity Coalitionsaid Mr Burton.

“One of the great advantages of kidney disease is that very often it’s actually preventable,” she noted. “Alternatively, even if it cannot be fully prevented, knowing your risks and following recommended prescriptions and lifestyle changes can slow progression.”

Shannon Firth Since 2014, she has been the Washington correspondent for MedPage Today, covering health policy. She is also a member of the site’s enterprise and investigative reporting team. follow