Older people hospitalized for heart failure are more likely to be frail





In a study published in , researchers created a dynamic online nomogram to predict the risk of frailty in patients hospitalized with heart failure (HF). International Journal of Nursing Science. The mechanisms of heart failure and frailty overlap, and heart failure patients may be at three times the risk of frailty compared to those without heart failure. Credit: freshidea – Stock.adobe.com “Our dynamic nomograph is the equivalent of a web calculator,” the study authors write in their article. “By inputting the corresponding variable values, we can know the risk of frailty.” Diagnosing frailty promotes effective and multidisciplinary interventions, reduces hospital burden, and improves clinical effectiveness of patient management. will improve. Elderly people hospitalized with heart failure are at increased risk of frailty, defined as the loss of physiological reserve and function caused by biological or age-related factors. Frailty is independent of heart failure. Because this population is six times more likely to be frail compared to patients without heart failure, it must be identified and treated to slow aging, restore resilience, and reduce hospitalization rates and health care burden. is important. Tools to identify frailty are limited due to the inability to predict the calculated risk of developing frailty. Moreover, they are mainly available to patients in developed countries. The current study aimed to test the effectiveness of an online model in predicting frailty risk in hospitalized patients with HF. The study involved 451 elderly Chinese hospitalized for heart failure. The researchers used least absolute contraction and selection operator (LASSO) regression analysis to predict frailty. We then assessed 11 predictors of frailty risk, including alcohol consumption, grip strength, comorbidity (two or more illnesses), cardiac function, hospitalization, nutrition, and falls. Patients with comorbidities had a 4.42-fold higher risk of frailty, and the incidence of frailty increased with increasing comorbidities. In addition, multimorbidity contributes to the development of frailty, but the researchers also observed that it may exacerbate the current incidence of frailty. The data suggest that a patient’s current cardiac status may predict the severity of frailty. Poor cardiac function was associated with an increased risk of frailty. “Changes in cardiac structure and function exacerbate frailty, highlighting the importance of incorporating cardiac function assessment into frailty assessment in these patients,” the study authors wrote. This study contains several limitations. The researchers did not include external validation to support their findings. Furthermore, although the LASSO regression algorithm selects the best model characteristics, it cannot resolve multicollinearity, the correlation between two independent variables (HF and frailty). Approximately 64.4 million people worldwide suffer from heart failure. Heart damage reduces the heart’s ability to fill and pump blood. Due to comorbidities such as frailty, management of older patients with heart failure can be challenging, and the disease carries a significant financial burden. reference Li Q, Chen Y, Qin D, et al. Development and validation of a dynamic nomogram of frailty risk in hospitalized elderly patients with heart failure.International J Nursing Science. 2023.doi:10.1016/j.ijnss.2023.03.014

