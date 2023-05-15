New data on mental health among American teens





Worrying new trends include: mental health of teenagers nationwide America. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57% of teenage girls in 2021 reported persistent feelings of hopelessness or sadness. Additionally, 29 percent of her high school boys reported feeling this way. “There has been a notable increase in symptoms, primarily anxiety and depression,” says Dr. Viren Patel, a psychiatrist at the Kelsey Siebold Clinic. “This could include anxiety, depression, stress, and any number of other symptoms we’ve experienced in the last three years.” mental health: Teens in mental health crisis turn to TikTok, social media instead of parents CDC data shows that more teenage girls report mental health concerns compared to teenage boys. However, some believe that the men’s figures do not fully reflect reality. “We boys tend to be portrayed as always tough, with a brave face, and never crying,” said Travis Ijeanacho. “I feel like we keep our feelings inside more than girls do.” “The prevalence is slightly higher in teenage girls than in teenage boys, but the symptoms are variable,” says Dr. Patel. “Whenever teenage boys have symptoms, they may do a lot of externalization, or acting out. See more mental health stories and resources According to recently released CDC data, 22 percent of high school students in 2021 were seriously considering suicide attempts. Among them, 12% of high school boys actually made a suicide plan. Seven percent of high school boys attempted suicide. “If you have teenage boys, you may want to look for behaviors such as abandoning family, friends and activities, becoming more isolated, performing poorly in school, and performing poorly academically,” Dr. Patel says. “It’s skipping school and acting. It can mean more back-and-forth, refusal to do things, or even more acting at home or at school.” “In the last few years, including shortly before the pandemic, we have seen an increase in trends related to mental health,” said Dr. Candice Castillo, Executive Director of Student Support Services for the Houston Independent School District. . “depression [and] Substance abuse. More and more students do not have the ability to practice the coping skills they need. “ Many experts have linked the COVID-19 pandemic with mental health issues. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP “I think teens in general and the rest of the world are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Stuart Lustig, a child psychiatrist at Cigna Health Services. “There is still a mental illness pandemic as a result of the stress caused by the pandemic. Boys, who have been really socialized to keep up, said, “Inside the company, don’t talk about your problems or problems. We’re all affected, but I think especially boys.” What are the warning signs of mental illness in children? According to the Mayo Clinic, warning signs that your child may be suffering from a mental health disorder include: persistent sadness lasting more than 2 weeks

Withdraw from or avoid social interaction

hurting yourself or talking about hurting yourself

talk about death and suicide

Explosions or extreme sensitivities

Uncontrolled behavior that can be harmful

A sudden change in mood, behavior, or personality

dietary changes

weight loss

difficulty sleeping

frequent headaches and stomachaches

poor concentration

change in academic ability

avoiding or missing school What should I do if I suspect my child has a mental health condition? If you have concerns about your child’s mental health, talk to your child’s health care provider. Please describe the behavior you are concerned about. Talk to your child’s teachers, close friends, relatives, or other parents to see if they have noticed any changes in your child’s behavior. Please share this information with your child’s healthcare provider. Click here for more resources on teen mental health. here..

