Oregon doctor explains when new respiratory syncytial virus vaccine will be available for people over 60





RSV vaccine has FDA approval, but some hurdles still need to be overcome for people to get it

Portland, Oregon (coin) – On May 3, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the nation’s first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for use. Since then, people have started calling their healthcare providers and asking when they can get them. Katie Scharf, M.D., director of infectious diseases at Kaiser Permanente Northwest, said her Portland-area hospital is taking calls from people wanting to be vaccinated. RSV vaccine Alexby approved Helps prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in people over 60. Schaaf said it won’t be available until the fall. Eleven people rescued by helicopter after SR-504 landslide

“First of all, the CDC has to provide clinical guidance, and then it has to manufacture and distribute all of this,” Schaaf said, noting that the process of making a vaccine available to some I explained why it might take longer than people expected. RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes lung and respiratory infections. People of all ages can be affected. In the fall of 2022, the virus sent an alarming number of young children to the emergency room across the country. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all children have had RSV infection by their second birthday. The virus is also a serious concern for older people. “I was just looking at the data on this and there are 160,000 hospitalizations for RSV in the elderly in the US alone, and between 10,000 and 10,000 deaths from RSV in adults 65 and older. I think it’s estimated between 3,000 people,” Schaaf said. He said the virus could be life-changing for older people because it can exacerbate other underlying conditions. For example, it can cause heart failure or affect other lung diseases. The virus can cause lower respiratory tract disease, life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis in the elderly, according to the FDA. When the approval of Arexvy was announced, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said: The FDA continues to work to facilitate the development of safe and effective vaccines for use in the United States. ” New local-themed Pokemon mural coming to Portland

The FDA said Alexby was tested in an ongoing clinical study involving people over the age of 60. Participants will participate in a study through three seasons of respiratory syncytial virus to determine vaccine efficacy and efficacy and safety of revaccination. Among the 12,500 participants who received Alexi in the study, the vaccine significantly reduced the risk of developing lower respiratory tract disease from RSV by 82.6%, the FDA announced. According to the FDA, the most commonly reported side effects of the vaccine were injection site pain, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, and joint pain and stiffness. Schaaf said Alexby was developed by GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer’s second RVS vaccine for people over 60 is also expected to seek FDA approval in May. In addition, there is also an RSV vaccine that can be given to pregnant women to prevent serious RSV disease in infants, which is expected to seek FDA approval in August, Schaaf said. For now, Schaaf is urging the public to be patient until a vaccine goes through the necessary steps before it can finally be distributed in the fall of 2023.

