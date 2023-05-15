Risk genes for schizophrenia: placenta role may overtake brain role

summary: In a paradigm shift, researchers found that more than 100 genes associated with schizophrenia risk function primarily through roles in the developing brain but not the placenta.

The study highlights the importance of the placenta in disease development and challenges the century-old assumption that schizophrenia risk genes primarily affect the brain.

The study also found that these risk genes affect the placenta’s critical function of sensing maternal blood flow and exchanging nutrients. The results of this study suggest that assessing placental health may be key to early intervention and prevention of developmental disorders.

Important facts:

The study found that more than 100 genes associated with schizophrenia risk function primarily through their role in the placenta rather than the brain, challenging long-held assumptions in the field. rice field. These schizophrenia risk genes have profound effects on the placenta’s ability to sense maternal blood flow and exchange nutrients, thus affecting the health of the developing fetus. Researchers have identified genes within the placenta that are associated with other diseases such as diabetes, bipolar disorder, depression, autism and ADHD, suggesting that schizophrenia is more genetically related than these other diseases. was found to be high.

More than 100 genes associated with schizophrenia risk appear to drive the disease because of their role in the placenta rather than the developing brain, according to new research led by the Lieber Institute for Brain Development.

For more than a century, scientists generally assumed that schizophrenia risk genes were primarily, if not exclusively, associated with the brain.

However, the most recent research published recently Nature Communicationsfound that the placenta plays a much more important role in disease development than previously known.

“The secrets of the genetics of schizophrenia have been hidden in plain sight. The placenta, a key organ that supports prenatal development, initiates the developmental trajectory of risk,” says the paper. said Daniel Weinberger, M.D., Ph.D., senior author, director and chief executive officer of The Lieber Institute for Brain Development, located on the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine campus in Baltimore.

“Although the commonly shared view of the etiology of schizophrenia is that genetic and environmental risk factors play a role directly and only in the brain, these latest results suggest that placental health shows that it is also important.”

The researchers found that the schizophrenia gene affects the placenta’s vital function of sensing nutrients such as oxygen in the mother’s bloodstream and exchanging nutrients based on what it finds. discovered.

Risk genes for schizophrenia are underexpressed in cells of the placenta that form the core of maternal-fetal nutrient exchange, called trophoblasts, and adversely affect the role of the placenta in nurturing the developing fetus.

The paper also identifies several genes in the placenta responsible for diabetes, bipolar disorder, depression, autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

But scientists have found that the genes for schizophrenia have far more genetic connections than any other disease.

The researchers also found that schizophrenia risk genes found in the placenta may have a relatively greater impact on the heritability of the disease, which may be inherited from one’s ancestors, than risk genes found in the brain. I also discovered that there is

“Targeting placental biology is an important new potential approach to prevention, the holy grail of public health,” said Gianluca Ursini, M.D., lead author of the paper and a researcher at the Lieber Institute. says Dr.

“Scientists may be able to detect alterations in placental risk genes decades before the onset of disease, and they may be able to detect them in the mother’s bloodstream during pregnancy.” If doctors knew where they were most at risk of disability, they could implement early intervention to keep them healthy.”

The researchers also found interesting gender differences in placental risk genes. Different genes were associated with the risk of schizophrenia, depending on whether the placenta was of male or female origin. Placental inflammatory processes appear to play a central role in male pregnancies.

Previous studies have shown that men are more vulnerable to prenatal stress than women. In general, developmental disorders such as schizophrenia occur more often in men and boys.

The researchers also uncovered worrying results for COVID-19 pregnancies. Scientists studied small samples of placentas from mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy and found that schizophrenia genes for placental risk were dramatically activated in these placentas. .

The results of this study indicate that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may be a risk factor for schizophrenia, given the impact of the infection on the placenta. Scientists at the Lieber Institute, funded by the NIH, are exploring this possibility by examining the placenta of COVID-19 in more detail.

Researchers at the Lieber Institute hope that ongoing research into placental genes will one day lead to new treatments and diagnostic tools, perhaps revolutionizing the field of prenatal medicine.

“Even in the modern age of molecular genetics, the standard of care for complicated pregnancies is still primarily bed rest,” says Dr. Weinberger. “These new molecular insights into how genes associated with disorders of the brain and other organs act in the placenta offer new opportunities to improve prenatal health and prevent later complications.” will provide.”

Original research: open access.

“Prioritization of potential causative genes for schizophrenia in the placentaBy Daniel Weinberger et al. Nature Communications

overview

Prioritization of potential causative genes for schizophrenia in the placenta

Our previous studies have shown that genomic risk for schizophrenia converges with early childhood complications that influence risk for this disorder and gender-biased neurodevelopmental trajectories.

Here, we identify specific genes and potential mechanisms that may mediate such outcomes in the placenta.

TWAS was performed on a healthy term placenta (N.= 147) Derive placenta-causing gene candidates confirmed by SMR. To examine placental and schizophrenia-specific associations, we performed similar analyzes in fetal brains (N.= 166), additional placental TWAS for other diseases/characteristics.

Analysis of the entire sample and stratification by gender ultimately revealed 139 placenta- and schizophrenia-specific risk genes, many of which are gender-biased. Candidate molecular mechanisms converge on the nutrient-sensing capacity of the placenta and trophoblast invasion.

These genes have also been implicated in coronavirus pathogenic pathways and showed increased expression in placentas from a small sample of SARS-CoV-2-positive pregnancies.

Studying placental risk genes and candidate mechanisms in schizophrenia may lead to preventive opportunities not suggested by brain studies alone.