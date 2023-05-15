Health
Skin patches may help peanut tolerance in toddlers with allergies | Smart News
For young children with peanut allergies, new skin patches may increase tolerance to legumes, according to results from late-stage clinical trials.
Since the peanut patch is , it’s not yet clear when it will be available to consumers. But for parents with young children with allergies who may accidentally ingest peanuts at school or daycare, it offers a glimpse into a less stressful future.
“Surprisingly, not only did the amount of peanuts increase, [tolerance] But the nature of the reaction also changed. The number of serious reactions has decreased. ” Matthew GreenhortCo-author of the new study, he is an allergist at Children’s Hospital of Colorado. NBC NewsAria Bendix.
The purpose of this patch is not to eliminate peanut allergies in children. Rather, it is hoped that serious reactions caused by accidental exposure to peanuts will be reduced or not caused at all, said the chief medical officer of his DBV Technologies, the company that developed the patch. Faris Mohideen, an investigator, told his NBC News.
Still, he said the patch “could save a child’s life.” waley thongAn allergist at the AllerVie Health Allergy Clinic, who was not involved in the study, said: USA TodayAdriana Rodriguez.
Peanuts are one of the most common food allergens for children in the United States, according to the WHO. American Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.largely 2.5 percent One in every child in the United States is allergic to peanuts and may be at risk of allergic reactions such as hives, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. Exposure can also cause life-threatening reactions. Anaphylaxis.
the current, treatment only Peanut Allergies is a powder that children can eat to reduce the severity of reactions, said Lauran Neergaard of . Associated Press (AP). But even that is only available to children between the ages of 4 and 17, and studies show that there is no approved treatment for peanut allergy in children under the age of 4.
A new paper last week New England Journal of Medicineincluded 362 infants aged 1 to 3 years who were allergic to peanuts. About 85% of participants completed the trial.
The children wore the skin patch between their shoulder blades for approximately 22 hours each day for one year. Provides trace amounts of peanut protein equivalent to approximately 1/1,000th of peanuts. washington postof Brian Piechu. His two-thirds of participants received the peanut patch and the remaining participants received the placebo patch.
After one year, 67 percent of treated children were able to tolerate high doses of peanuts, compared with only 33.5 percent of placebo-treated children. (Mr. Greenhort told The Associated Press that some children in the placebo group probably overcame their allergies.) According to NBC News, two-thirds of the patients who had a successful peanut patch had up to four equivalent to peanuts could be safely ingested.
However, this study had two main limitations. First, children with severe allergies were not included due to safety concerns, and second, the group lacked racial diversity. Each trial group included only one child identified as black, they wrote. washington post.
The most common side effect was skin irritation around the patch. However, some participants experienced anaphylactic reactions, with 26 receiving treatment and 3 not receiving treatment. USA Today. Researchers believe that only four of the anaphylactic reactions in children wearing peanut patches were related to treatment.
While it is too early to effectively compare current oral treatments and patches, which may have different strengths and weaknesses, the results of this study are “as a next step towards a future with more treatments for food allergies.” , which is very good news for young children and their families.” Archis TogiasAn allergist at the National Institutes of Health, who was not involved in the study, wrote in an editorial accompanying the paper:
Recommended videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/a-skin-patch-could-help-allergic-toddlers-tolerate-peanuts-180982171/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Skin patches may help peanut tolerance in toddlers with allergies | Smart News
- Khalilzad claims Pakistani establishment may be planning to arrest Imran Khan’s wife
- Mr. Joko Widodo, you are becoming reckless!
- Volodymyr Zelensky promised British strike drones and additional missiles during a visit to London.
- Disney actor cut after ‘The Little Mermaid’ debacle
- Cricket scraps umpire’s soft signal after series of controversy
- Ross Dress for Less opens one of six Lansing-area stores in Michigan
- Our newest Presidential Innovation Fellow is here. Hear their stories and how you can be next.
- Risk genes for schizophrenia: placenta role may overtake brain role
- A pair of one-second Mexico earthquakes shake the California border – NBC7 San Diego
- Prosecutor ends FBI Trump-Russia probe with heavy criticism, but no new charges
- Turkey heads for a second round of elections between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu