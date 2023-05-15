First FDA-approved RSV vaccine designed for the elderly, not infants





Arexvy, the first FDA-approved vaccine against RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), is designed for people over the age of 60. And if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Expert Panel recommends it next month, it could be available in time for the fall/winter RSV season. Bernie Graham, senior adviser for global health equity at Morehouse College of Medicine, says that for school-aged children and adults, respiratory syncytial virus is usually like a bad cold. “RSV infections are very common,” says Graham. “We are infected by the age of two, usually by the age of one, and have repeated infections throughout life.” Graham said we hear a lot about respiratory syncytial virus in infants and young children, but it’s also a threat to older people. “As we age and become infected, older people, especially those who are frail, often become ill,” Graham said. “So this is especially a problem in places like nursing homes and assisted living.” Infants, young children, and people over the age of 65 are most at risk of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. The CDC estimates that 60,000 to 160,000 seniors are hospitalized with RSV and 6,000 to 10,000 die from the virus each year in the United States. This GlaxoSmithKline image shows two vials of Arexvy, an RSV vaccine recently approved by the US FDA. In ongoing clinical trials involving approximately 25,000 adults, GlaxoSmithKline’s Alexbee reduced the risk of lower respiratory tract infections by 83 percent and the risk of severe LRTIs by 94 percent. The most commonly reported side effects were injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, headache, and joint stiffness/pain. Graham, who has spent decades researching RSV vaccines at the National Institutes of Health, says the early RSV vaccines had problems. One, administered to young children in the 1960s, actually increased the risk of serious illness and hospitalization and was associated with the deaths of two children. “The problem is, they didn’t know enough about the virus, the proteins on it, and the target of the vaccine to know what would actually happen,” he said. Now that researchers know how to target RSV’s structural vulnerabilities, an RSV vaccine for pregnant women and an antibody treatment for newborns could soon be a reality, Graham said. Both are to protect six-month-old babies whose lungs are still developing and vulnerable. But Graham said there is still a need for vaccines for young children who are still at risk of serious complications from RSV. “There’s nothing yet to protect children from six months to five years old, and it’s still being researched,” Graham said. “It’s very important to try to finish that part.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/first-fda-approved-rsv-vaccine-designed-seniors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos