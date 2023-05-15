Newly Identified Gene Mutation Prevents Alzheimer’s Disease – Harvard Gazette

A new genetic mutation that protects against Alzheimer’s disease has been identified by an international team led by researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Massachusetts Department of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School.

their jobA paper published May 11 in Nature Medicine details a case of a patient with a genetic predisposition to developing early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Despite the high risk of early onset, patients remained cognitively intact until their late 60s.

Newly identified variants occur in different genes than previous genetic variants. another individual Within the same family, the case Reported in 2019. However, new variants show a common disease pathway.

Insights from the team’s findings pinpoint regions of the brain that may provide optimal therapeutic targets in the future.

“The genetic variants we identified represent pathways that generate extreme resilience and protection against Alzheimer’s disease symptoms,” said the co-senior authors. Joseph Arboleda-VelazquezAssociate Professor of Ophthalmology, Mass Eye and Ear.

“These insights are not possible without patients. They show us what is important when it comes to protection and challenge many of the assumptions on the ground about Alzheimer’s disease and its progression,” he said. rice field.

“Paisa” Mutation

The case, which caught the attention of law enforcement, involved the world’s largest known consanguineous family with a genetic mutation called the “Paisa” mutation (presenilin-1 E280A).

Carriers of this mutation typically develop mild cognitive impairment at a median age of 44 years, develop dementia at age 49, and die in their 60s from complications of dementia.

The study’s co-first author, Francisco Lopera, director of the Antioquia Neuroscience Group in Medellín, Colombia, is a neurologist who has identified and followed this family for the past 30 years.

The same research team had previously studied a woman from the same family who had no cognitive impairment until her 70s, a case reported in 2019.

In a new paper, researchers describe the case of a paisa mutation carrier who had no cognitive problems until age 67. He progressed to mild dementia at age 72 and died at age 74. Decades later than most people with the Paisa mutation usually do.

“The most interesting thing is that nature has revealed to us both what causes Alzheimer’s disease and how to cure it.” — Francisco Lopera, Director, Antioquia Neuroscience Group, Medellín, Colombia

“Exceptional cases like this show how individuals and large families with Alzheimer’s disease can advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and pave the way for new discoveries,” said Co-Senior Senior. the author said. Yakir QuirosClinical Neuropsychologist and Neuroimaging Researcher, Associate Professor of Psychology, and Director of the Familial Dementia Neuroimaging Laboratory in the Department of Psychiatry and Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“The insights we are gaining from this second case may lead to where in the brain we need to focus to slow and stop the progression of the disease, which actually leads to Alzheimer’s disease. It will help us develop new hypotheses about the possible sequence of steps,” Kiros said. He said.

“What we’ve done in studying these two protected cases is reading Mother Nature,” Lopera said.

“Most interestingly, nature revealed to us both the cause of Alzheimer’s disease and the cure for it. Mother Nature conducted an exceptional experiment on these two subjects. It gave two subjects a gene that causes Alzheimer’s disease, and another gene that protected them from the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease for more than 20 years,” he said.

“So the solution is to mimic nature by developing therapies that mimic the mechanisms that protect against these genetic mutations in subjects at risk of suffering from the disease,” he added.

“It has opened a huge door for the prevention and treatment of incurable diseases,” Lopera said.

The team’s efforts include clinical evaluations by researchers at the University of Antioquia in Colombia, genetic and molecular studies performed at the Mass Eye and Year and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, neuroimaging and biomedical studies performed at the Mass General Marker studies, and neuropathological studies conducted by US investigators were included. Hamburg-Eppendorf University Medical Center, Germany.

biomarker research

This male patient was enrolled in the Massachusetts General Columbia Boston Biomarker Study (COLBOS). In this study, members of a large family group of 6,000 people with known Paisa mutations will be recruited to Boston for advanced neuroimaging, biomarker and genetic testing.

The same study previously detected a case in which a female patient carried two copies of a rare Christchurch gene mutation affecting APOE3, a protein implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. However, the researchers ruled out the presence of the APOE Christchurch genetic variant in the male patient.

The research team, in collaboration with Xiaowu Gai and colleagues at Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, performed genetic and molecular analyzes on Mass Eye and Ear to identify other variants that may have protected against Alzheimer’s disease. .

The most promising candidate was a new and rare variant never previously reported in the Reelin gene.The team named it Reelin-COLBOS.

In a study led by co-senior author Diego Sepulveda Falla, principal investigator at the Institute of Neuropathology at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, the team explored the potential of Reelin-COLBOS mutants in mouse models and neuropathological studies. The protective role was further verified.

“Each of the protected cases, the APOE Christchurch case and the Lilyn-Corvos case, show a unique pattern of protection in post-mortem analysis, one global and one highly localized.” Sepulveda Falla said.

“These striking cases teach us that protection from Alzheimer’s disease can take many forms, and that perhaps simply targeting key brain structures such as the entorhinal cortex can lead to successful treatments. They are doing it for us,” he said.

“They are forcing us to revise our previous notions of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. This is an exciting time for us, and hopefully for the Alzheimer’s research field as well.” I hope there is,” added Sepulveda Falla.

The researchers described Reelin as a “cousin” of the more famous APOE protein. Both Reelin and her APOE compete to bind to similar cellular receptors, essentially competing for the same seat.

When Reelin sits on the receptor sheet, it suppresses activation of tau, a protein known to form pathological tangles in the Alzheimer’s brain. The opposite effect occurs when APOE binds to the receptor.

Reelin is a protein that plays a pivotal role in regulating brain cell development and function. In fact, previous reports have linked Reelin mutations to diseases such as autism, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and bipolar disorder.

Disease-associated mutations reduce protein function, whereas in the case of Reelin-COLBOS, protective mutants increase protein function.

“It was a bit of a shock to see one of the subspecies frontrunners sitting on Leelin,” said Arboleda Velázquez.

key to understanding

“The fact that the first case showed a variant affecting APOE and the second affected Reelin, among other effects, suggests why this signaling pathway that controls tau phosphorylation, among other effects, may be important. “It shows that it may be the key to understanding how these patients were protected,” he said. .

“This is very important in guiding treatment, as it clearly shows that more Reelin can have potentially beneficial effects.”

The most recent patient underwent neuroimaging at Massachusetts General Hospital at age 73. These scans revealed that the patient had high amyloid-beta plaque burden and tau tangles in some areas of the brain, while another brain area called the entorhinal cortex had tau tangles. Tau pathology in particular is very minimal.