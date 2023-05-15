Universal influenza vaccine based on mRNA technology to be tested by NIH

The patient is currently enrolled in an early-stage clinical trial, universal influenza vaccine It is based on messenger RNA technology, the National Institutes of Health announced Monday.

Scientists hope the vaccine will protect against different strains of influenza and provide long-term immunity so people don’t need to be vaccinated every year.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is the technology behind it modern ‘sand Pfizer The novel coronavirus vaccine widely used by NIH played a key role in developing the mRNA platform used by Moderna.

“A universal flu vaccine could provide an important line of defense against future influenza pandemics,” said Dr. Hugh Auchincross, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a statement Monday.

The universal flu vaccine trial will enroll up to 50 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 49 to test whether the vaccine is safe and whether it provokes an immune response, according to the NIH. It says.

The study will also include participants who received a quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, and will compare the universal shot with current commercially available vaccines.

Universal Shot was developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The clinical trial enrolls volunteers at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

current generation influenza vaccine Although it provides important protection against hospitalization, the effectiveness of vaccination varies greatly from year to year.

Scientists now need to predict months in advance which strains of influenza will circulate, giving vaccine makers time to produce vaccines ahead of the respiratory virus season.

Leading flu strains can change between the time an expert selects a strain and the time manufacturers start vaccinating. Depending on the season, shots may not fit well with circulating strains, resulting in reduced effectiveness.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccines reduce the risk of illness by 40% to 60% when well-matched with circulating strains. In some years, however, vaccine efficacy was only 19% because vaccination was inadequate.

Between 2010 and 2020, flu killed between 12,000 and 52,000 people a year in the United States, according to the CDC, depending on the circulating strains and vaccine suitability.