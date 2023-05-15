Personalized mRNA vaccine shows early promise against pancreatic cancer









By Sarah Garcia – May 15, 2023 in the meantime pancreatic cancer Although it accounts for only 3% of all cancers in the United States, it accounts for 7% of all cancer deaths. Because pancreatic cancer does not cause symptoms in its early stages, it is usually not detected until it progresses to later stages, making effective treatment more difficult. By the time pancreatic cancer is detected, it has often grown quite large, entwined with nearby blood vessels and tissues, and may have spread to nearby organs such as the liver, abdominal wall, and lungs. “Pancreatic cancer is often difficult to surgically remove, but the cells are also known to be evasive and resilient.” – Dr. Jason Fleming, Gastrointestinal Oncology Program “Pancreatic cancer is often difficult to surgically remove, but the cells are also known to be evasive and resilient,” he said. Dr. Jason Flemingchair of Gastrointestinal Oncology Program and Moffitt Cancer Center. “This makes the cancer resistant to many other standard treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation.” But a new study led by Dr. Vinod Balachandran of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center shows promising results using immunotherapy to fight hard-to-treat cancers. A recent phase 1 trial Published in Natureused a personalized messenger RNA vaccine targeting pancreatic cancer in 16 participants. “With these personalized vaccines, unique changes in an individual’s DNA were sequenced to produce an mRNA vaccine specific to that person’s cancer,” he said. Doctor.Patrick Fu, President and CEO of Moffitt and a noted tumor immunologist. “The purpose of the vaccine was to stimulate T-cell activation to directly target and kill cancer cells.” “Using these personalized vaccines, the individual-specific DNA alterations were sequenced to produce an mRNA vaccine specific to that person’s cancer.” – Dr. Patrick Hugh, President and CEO Eight of the study participants responded to the vaccine and had no cancer recurrence. “Although this is a small study, the results are very interesting. Pancreatic cancer has mutations that are difficult to target with conventional therapies,” said Dr. Hugh. “However, this indicates that the mutation may be a suitable antigen to target through the immune system.” The study also notes that of the eight participants who did not respond to the vaccine and had an ineffective immune response, seven had their spleens removed as part of pancreatic cancer surgery. “The spleen is a major immune organ and may be important for helping the effectiveness of such vaccines,” Hwu said. Hu said it was also important to note that study participants responded similarly to the COVID-19 vaccine, an unrelated mRNA vaccine. “This control shows that differences in responses are not based solely on the health of each patient’s immune system.” stop pancreatic cancer

Unlike colon and breast cancer, there are no population-based screening guidelines for pancreatic cancer. For those at increased risk for the disease, such as those with a family history, pancreatic cysts, or other risk factors, Moffitt focused on risk stratification, patient education, surveillance, and participation in clinical trials. We are setting up a clinic like no other. Research is being conducted to reduce the risk. The clinic is scheduled to open this year. Click here for details.

