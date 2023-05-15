9 Anti-Inflammatory Supplements Backed by Science – Forbes Health

there are many diet remedy Or lifestyle changes that may help reduce inflammation, including nutritional supplements. Here are nine science-backed anti-inflammatory supplements recommended by experts.

turmeric

Turmeric contains a variety of active cucuminoids, and curcumin is one of the more well-studied natural anti-inflammatory agents, says Kelsey, RDN and nutritional advisor at Michigan-based Zenmaster Wellness. Knick said.

“[Curcumin] It reduces the number of inflammatory mediators in the body and the number of reactive oxygen species that cause oxidative stress,” she explains.

Curcumin has been primarily studied for arthritis symptoms. Several clinical trials have found that curcumin can help reduce pain and inflammation in people with arthritis symptoms, Kunik notes. For example, a 2021 review of the effects of turmeric on patients with knee arthritis found that turmeric appeared to have a positive impact on both pain and function when compared to placebo, with some studies showing similar effects to NSAIDs. found to be effective.

Still, more research is still needed to fully understand the extent of benefits for different types of health conditions, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine.

Ginger

“Ginger is an anti-inflammatory spice that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries,” explains Samantha Cassetti, a registered dietitian in New York City and co-author of Ginger. . sugar shock.

Scientists believe ginger contains compounds that disable genes that promote inflammation. This is why experts say ginger is useful for inflammation-related conditions.

Ginger may act through the same biochemical pathway as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, explaining why this has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation in people with osteoarthritis. It’s possible, says Cassetti.

fish oil

The active compounds in fish oil associated with anti-inflammatory effects are omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are found naturally in large amounts in oily fish such as salmon and sardines. “These are also found in supplements derived from fish fat,” explains Cassetti. Omega-3 fatty acids in fish can play an important role in maintaining good health. anti-inflammatory eating patterns.

“One of the ways fish oil may help reduce inflammation is by increasing anti-inflammatory mediators that help regulate inflammation,” adds Cassetty.

A review of 73 studies published in International immunopharmacology They found that adults taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements containing fish oil improved inflammatory markers in various health conditions, including cancer, kidney disease, and diabetes. Additionally, omega-3 supplements have shown promise in terms of brain health, particularly memory, cognition, and blood flow to the brain. However, more research is needed to determine the exact dose and duration required for consistent effects.

N-acetylcysteine ​​and glutathione

N-acetylcysteine ​​(NAC), a compound made from one of the protein building blocks known as the amino acid L-cysteine, has been suggested to have antioxidant function.

“One of NAC’s primary roles in the body is to act as a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant known to fight oxidative stress,” says Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Elise Quinlan, R.D. based dietitian and owner of Eat With Elise, explains.

Researchers believe that glutathione depletion may predispose the body to chronic inflammation and disease progression. It’s unclear if taking NAC and glutathione together provides additional benefits, but Quinlan notes that supplementing at least one of them may have anti-inflammatory benefits.

Bromelain

Bromelain is an enzyme found naturally in pineapple fruit and stems, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

According to 360Girls&Women founder and Academy spokeswoman Sue Ellen Anderson-Haines of RDN, bromelain is thought to have a wide range of health benefits, including reducing inflammation and pain, and its mechanism of action. are not fully understood. Dietetics and Dietetics based in the Greater Boston Area.

“In a study of 103 patients with osteoarthritis (OA), 52 were treated with a bromelain-containing mixture and 51 were treated with diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory drug, an NSAID),” said Dr. Anderson-Haynes. points out. The results showed that a bromelain-containing mixture could be an effective and safe alternative to NSAIDs in treating the painful symptoms of knee OA, she explains.

Vitamin D

“Vitamin D Among other things, it’s an important nutrient that plays a role in regulating inflammation,” says Cassetti. This helps control the level of inflammation involved in the immune response, ensuring that the inflammatory response is adequate for healing and helps keep it from over-acting and damaging tissue, she added. .

People with low (deficient) levels of vitamin D may be at higher risk of disease, but researchers are still investigating whether high levels of vitamin D can improve various symptoms.

For example, low vitamin D levels are associated with depression, but clinical trials using vitamin D to treat symptoms have been mixed, with some showing benefit and others not, says Cassetti. added Mr.

Green Tea

“Green tea and its main polyphenol, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), are powerful antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation in the body,” Knick points out.

In a small clinical trial of 40 participants, half had metabolic syndrome. The results showed that people who consumed the equivalent of five cups of green tea a day had lower blood sugar levels, intestinal inflammation, and intestinal permeability in both those with metabolic syndrome and those with metabolic syndrome. found. Healthy, she explains.

Although these results are encouraging, the findings of this study were presented at a 2022 scientific meeting and should be considered preliminary until further research is available.

Sulforaphane

Sulforaphane is found naturally in foods such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but its benefits go deeper when supplemented with restrictions on food preparation and consumption, Quinlan added.

“Research suggests that sulforaphane helps downregulate pro-inflammatory cytokines and helps reduce oxidative stress,” she notes.

cayenne pepper

Capsicum annuum peppers, like cayenne pepper, contain high amounts of antioxidant compounds that may play a role in managing inflammation in the body.

Specifically, capsaicin, a plant-derived compound found in the fruit of this type of pepper, may help manage pain and swelling and reduce inflammation.

A review found that both animal and human studies found that chili peppers, including capsicum, can control metabolic disorders associated with chronic inflammation by significantly lowering cholesterol levels and improving the body’s utilization of insulin. Anderson-Haynes explains.

Additional studies in healthy and inflammatory conditions are primarily needed to confirm the benefits of these anti-inflammatory supplements.