Allergists Say What You Need to Know About Allergy Season This Year





<\/div><\/div>“],”filter”:{“nextExceptions”:”img, blockquote, div”,”nextContainsExceptions”:”img, blockquote, a.btn, ao-button”},”renderIntial”:true,”wordCount”:350 }”> Spring season has arrived again this year. And when the flowers bloom and the occasional rain comes, there will be more watery eyes, itchy throats, and more sneezing. Allergy season is here. Like me, you may have had similar conversations with friends, colleagues, or even baristas. “This allergy season sucks!” But is it really any worse than the previous year? Is this year’s allergy season worse than usual? With this year’s allergy season, you might think your area is the hardest hit. And while you may not be wrong, you’re also not entirely right. “I think this is a common problem across America,” he says. Jay Jin, an allergist and immunologist at the Indiana University School of Medicine. But in certain parts of the country, changes in weather patterns could encourage more pollination of trees and grasses than in normal seasons, he said. “Patients tell us it’s probably a little worse than the last patient,” Jin said. “But overall, I’d say there’s a lot of variation from season to season.” Historical data show that it’s unusual to have a season of high pollen count followed by a season of low pollen count. It doesn’t matter, he says.pollen count It varies from city to city. You may also suffer from these symptoms for a long period of time. data highlighted According to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, the recent pollen season is nearly a month longer than it was 30 years ago. Can allergy medicine stop working? If you’re like me, in the spring, when your alarm goes off in the morning, you take an antihistamine such as Zyrtec or Claritin every day. But if you’re still in the fog, you may be wondering, “Will this medicine make a dent?” “If you take antihistamines for a long period of time, they can appear to be less effective,” says Jin. In that case, he recommends switching to another antihistamine. If you’ve been a self-professed Zyrtec for years, you may want to switch to Claritin for a week or two. Or vice versa. If pills don’t seem to be effective in relieving itchy eyes, you can talk to your doctor about options for additional medications, such as steroid-based nasal sprays, says Jin. But if treatment with antihistamines and nasal sprays doesn’t help, Jin recommends seeing an allergist to find out exactly what you’re allergic to. After completing these tests, you and your allergist can develop a desensitization plan that includes an allergy shot. “This is a great way to help people manage their allergy symptoms,” he says. I have never had allergies before. Why am I suddenly attacked? I will never forget the first time I developed seasonal allergies. In the spring of 2020, while dealing with the onset of the pandemic, I also suffered from itchy and watery eyes. It’s not uncommon to develop seasonal allergies later in life, Jin said. “The onset of an environmental allergy can occur at almost any point in a person’s life,” he explains. Jin says he has observed such phenomena in countless patients, even though it is not fully understood why such things occur. You and I are not alone in developing late-stage seasonal allergies. That may not be very comforting, but hopefully the pollen count will be lower next season.

